Live Updates From No. 16 Alabama Basketball Hosting South Florida

TUSCLOOSA, Ala. -- No. 16 Alabama basketball returns to Coleman Coliseum as the non-conference schedule begins to come to a close. The Crimson Tide welcome the South Florida Bulls who are led by a familiar face. Former assistant coach Bryan Hodgson is in his first year on the South Florida sideline and brings a squad that's 6-4 on the season.

Follow along for live updates and analysis from Coleman Coliseum. Be sure to refresh your browser as the most recent events will be placed at the top of this page.

Pregame

Head coach Nate Oats said in his midweek availability that several players may be held out due to health concerns, but every Alabama player outside of Collins Onyejiaka appears to be warming up.

Starting Lineups:

How to Watch: Alabama Against South Florida

Who: No. 12 Alabama (7-3, 0-0 SEC) vs. USF (6-4, 0-0 American)

What: Alabama's 11th game of the regular season (fifth at home)

When: Wednesday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m. CT

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: SEC Network+

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 192

Series: The two programs are tied 1-1 with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 7, 2013.

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide took the Bulls down 82-71 on Dec. 2, 2014, in Tuscaloosa following a big first-half performance. Rodney Cooper led Alabama with 20 points, but fellow starters Ricky Tarrant and Levi Randolph scored 17 and 14. respectively, while Justin Coleman and Michael Kessens combined for 20 points off the bench. Tarrant also recorded eight assists and five steals.

Last time out, Alabama: The then-No. 12 Crimson Tide fell to No. 1 Arizona 96-75 on Saturday night in Birmingham. It was the fourth-largest losing margin under Oats. There's no doubt that the differences in the offensive rebounding category were the main story, as the Wildcats won that battle 22-3. Alabama guards Labaron Philon Jr. (24 points) and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (21) combined for 45 points, but the rest of the offense struggled. Defensively, the Tide could not stop Arizona guard Brayden Burries, who scored 28 points.

Last time out, South Florida: The Bulls outlasted Charleston 81-75 at home on Dec. 10. The Cougars had four players tally 10-plus points compared to South Florida's three, but the Bulls trio of Joseph Pinion (21 points), Izaiyah Nelson (17) and Tristan Beckford (17) combined for 55 points. Nelson and Beckford each recorded nine rebounds and two blocks, but eight of Nelson's boards came on the offensive glass — Alabama's main weakness.

Alabama Stat Leaders

Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.7 on 55.2 FG%)

Rebounds: Amari Allen (6.9, including 1.3 offensive)

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.4 with 3.0 turnovers)

South Florida Stat Leaders