Alabama Handles Business at Home on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a blast on a hump day edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we spend most of our time discussing Alabama basketball's win over Vanderbilt before dabbling into a small football discussion.
The program begins with Alabama's 103-87 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores. What were the biggest takeaways from the win? The Crimson Tide protected home court, but did they show the maturity required to perform at the highest level?
The conversation spends a little time on two Alabama players that could have performed better and we'd like to see more out of before focusing most of the conversation around two players that played extremely well. If Alabama gets Mo Dioubate to continue to play like that can anyone beat them?
After discussing basketball for the majority of the show we turn our attention to ESPN's article naming the top 100 college football players from this past season. How many Alabama players made the list? How many Alabama transfers? Was there a Crimson Tide player who should've been in the top 100?
