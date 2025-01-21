Bama Central

Alabama Returns Home and Nick Saban's NIL Suggestion on The Joe Gaither Show

Is Nick Saban's suggestion to fix college football feasible on The Joe Gaither Show | Episode 356: Jan. 21, 2025.

Let's have a lot of fun on a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss Monday's national championship, the final AP Poll of the 2024 season, Alabama's basketball game with Vanderbilt and Nick Saban's suggestion to fix college football.

The program opens by discussing last night's national title game as the Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. What did Ohio State copy from Alabama? How impressive was Will Howard's decision making and accuracy?

The conversation continues by discussing Alabama's final ranking in The AP Top 25 Poll and comparing the Crimson Tide's roster to Ohio State's. Is the final ranking a surprise?

The show then dives into tonight's Alabama and Vanderbilt basketball game as the Crimson Tide returns to Coleman Coliseum. Has Alabama really learned its lesson from last week's home loss to Ole Miss? We discuss the matchup and make predictions as the SEC season continues.

Lastly the program concludes by talking about Nick Saban and his comments suggesting college football implement an NIL salary cap to prevent the sport from losing competitive balance. While the suggestion sounds strong, the program pokes holes in the concept and offers another way to improve the sport going forward.

