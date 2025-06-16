Alabama Heavily Represented on Team USA Wheelchair Team: Roll Call, June 16, 2025
Alabama women's wheelchair basketball won its fifth straight national title back in April, reminding the nation of just how much of a chokehold it has on the sport. Much of that Crimson Tide roster will now get to play for Team USA at the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation Americas Cup in Bogota, Colombia.
Abby Bauleke, Elizabeth Floch, Ixhelt Gonzalez, and Bailey Moody, all active members of Alabama's team, were selected to the roster. Lindsey Zurbrugg, an alum who is also an assistant coach, is also on the roster, as is Emily Oberst, who started her career with the Crimson Tide before transferring to Illinois— meaning that six of the 12 players on the national team at one point played for Alabama. Rising sophomore Skylar Scarnecchia was also named as an alternate.
Most of these players also represented America at the 2024 Paralympic Games, where the US won silver. Head coach Ryan Hines will be an assistant on the team, and team trainer Alex Curry will fill that role. The tournament will be held in August and will also serve as a qualifier for the 2026 World Championships.
Did You Notice?
- Christian Barmore appears hungry after missing almost the entire 2024 season with blood clots. The 2021 second-round pick had a career year in 2023 with 8.5 sacks for the Patriots and has reportedly had a strong minicamp thus far.
- Doris Lemngole shattered the NCAA record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase on Friday, winning her fourth national championship in two years. The Kenyan gave an interview following the race.
- Evan Sleight went 3-4 with a home run and four RBIs for the Northern Colorado Owlz of the unaffiliated Pioneer League. Sleight was Alabama's team captain last year and has always played for the Sussex County Miners in New Jersey.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
75 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 16, 1953: General Motors announced it will sponsor 11 complete football games on 82 NBC stations during the '53 season, including the October 17 Alabama-Tennessee game from Legion Field in Birmingham. University alumnus Mel Allen and Tennessee graduate Lindsey Nelson would be the announcers for the contest.
June 16, 1996: On the same day that legendary sportscaster Mel Allen (known as the “Voice of the Yankees”) died in Greenwich, Connecticut, future Alabama linebacker Christian Miller was born in Columbia, South Carolina.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I was in the right place at the right time.”- Mel Allen