Doris Lemngole Selected as Finalist for Honda Sport Award: Roll Call

Here are the National Athletes of the Year for the 2025 @NCAATrackField DI Cross Country season!



M - Habtom Samuel, @UNMLoboXCTF

W - Doris Lemngole, @AlabamaTrack



Both went undefeated and won individual titles at the NCAA Championships in Columba, Mo.https://t.co/9jYXlzBH8d pic.twitter.com/j7OZgRBXNq