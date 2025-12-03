Doris Lemngole Selected as Finalist for Honda Sport Award: Roll Call
For the third consecutive year Alabama cross country superstar Doris Lemngole as a finalist for the Honda Sport Award for Cross Country. Lemngole became the program's second cross country winner of the award last season, and her finalist selection takes the Crimson Tide up to seven Honda Sport Award selections over the last six years.
Lemngole is fresh off defending her SEC Cross Country individual title and was named the National Athlete of the Year by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA), becoming the first female student-athlete in 14 years to be selected for the national honor in back-to-back years.
Lemngole became the first back-to-back winner of the women's national championship cross country race in 14 seasons as she finished the 6K race in a course record 18:25.4.
Alabama cross country coach Dan Waters was named the South Region Men's Coach of the Year by the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association for the second straight season. Waters guided the men's team to a sixth-place national finish, the highest for the team since 2009 and the best finish in Waters' tenure at Alabama.
Alabama secured their ninth regional championship in program history and the program claimed their fifth SEC men's title and second in four years this season.
Here's the Roll Call for Wednesday, December 3, 2025:
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's Basketball: vs. Clemson, 6:15 p.m., Coleman Colisuem, ESPNU
- Swimming and Diving: US Open, Austin, Texas
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Results:
- No Alabama athletics in action on Tuesday
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
Gianna Paul was chosen to the United Soccer Coaches (USC) All-Southeast Region team, the organization announced Tuesday. Paul was chosen as a second-team honoree, and it was her third overall all-region selection by the organization. The junior scored 12 goals and tallied a team-leading 31 points during the season.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
December 3, 1957: Paul "Bear" Bryant announced at the Shamrock Hotel in Houston that he was returning to Tuscaloosa as the Crimson Tide’s head coach.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I don't see a lot of weaknesses. They've really accumulated a lot of speed at some spots where they were always big."- Jim McElwain
Florida coach Jim McElwain, Nick Saban's offensive coordinator from 2008-11, after the Gators were pounded in the SEC Championship Game 54-16 on this date in 2016.