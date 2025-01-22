Alabama Infielder Named Second Team Preseason All-American: Roll Call, January 22, 2025
Alabama sophomore Justin Lebron was honored by D1 Baseball as the publication announced its preseason All-American team ahead of the 2025 baseball season.
The Crimson Tide sophomore infielder was the only Alabama player honored as the shortstop was named to the second team. Lebron batted .356 with 12 home runs in 60 games as a true freshman in 2024, while fielding at a 95 percent clip. The 6-foot-2 infielder is considered the Crimson Tide's best professional prospect and fans should expect to see him take a step forward in his second year in college.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No games scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results:
Men's Basketball: Alabama 103, Vanderbilt 87
Did You Notice?
Alabama guard Mark Sears became the 82nd player in Division I to score 2,500 points as he scored 21 points against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday.
- Former Alabama tight end Cameron Latu was signed to a reserve/future contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.
- Former Alabama offensive lineman Darrian Dalcourt was signed to a reserve/future contract with the Baltimore Ravens.
- Nick Saban sat down with the hosts of "The Pivot" podcast and discussed leaving the NFL and returning to Alabama, coaching Channing Crowder and more.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
January 22, 1904: Hoyt "Wu" Winslett, a triple-threat star for Alabama from 1924-26 and the South's first AP All-American, was born in Horseshoe Bend, Ala. In his three years of competition, Winslett never played in a losing game and helped the Tide to three Southern Conference titles and two national championships.
January 22, 1957: Jeff Rutledge was born in Birmingham, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Basically, if anybody doesn’t want to work hard or be committed to the way he’s committed then they’re going to have a problem with him. Now, if they like to work, they won’t have any problems at all.”- Bill Belichick about Nick Saban
We'll Leave You with This:
Alabama Class of 2027 commit Jabarrius Garror was reclassified as the No. 1 recruit in the state of Alabama by 247Sports on Tuesday.