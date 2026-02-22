Views From Alabama's Series Sweep of Rhode Island: Photo Gallery
Alabama baseball swept Rhode Island in a three-game series between Friday and Saturday. This boosted the Crimson Tide's record up to 7-1 to start the season.
The first game of the series ended 19-4 in seven innings. The second and third game were rescheduled as a doubleheader, and the second game ended 8-5, while the third finished in the eighth inning after Alabama went up 11-1.
"It was obviously a really long day of baseball. We all went to bed last night not expecting to play two. We woke up this morning not expecting to play two, and then weather had a different idea up in the North-East. " Head Coach Rob Vaughn said in the press conference on playing the unexpected double header.
"Just proud of the guys for their professional approach. I mean they found out at about 9 o'clock that we were going to be playing two today, and they rang the bell. Thats a long long day, but I knew that group would come out and compete. That first game was tight, Zane (Adams) threw the ball really well.
"Those guys have been incredible. Even today, game one, just showing up. A lot of times Friday nights thats the thing, and then Saturday rolls around and its like as the weekend goes the attendance goes down and down and down, but I think it was rocking again in that first inning." Vaughn said on the right field attendance.
"A couple of things played into it. There was a bit of a last minute change to the starting pitcher for the other team, maybe three minutes before the game started, which I wasn't thrilled about. There was nothing malicious there, there was nothing malicious it was just an oversight." Vaughn said on a interaction he had with the umpire."
Take a look at 20 of BamaCentral's photos from the three-game series:
1. Justin Lebron Throws to First
2. Justin Osterhouse Gets Set to Run Home
3. Tyler Fay Throws the First Pitch
4. Peyton Steele Snags a Base Hit
5. Luke Vaughn Celebrates a Hit
6. Bryce Fowler Gets Set on First
7. Peyton Steele Slides Home
8. Justin Osterhouse Snags a Base Hit
9. John Lemm Catches the Ball
10. Justin Lebron Celebrates His Home Run
11. Luke Vaughn Makes a Play on First
12. Rob Vaughn Talks to the Umpire
13. Justin Osterhouse Snags the Ball
14. Jason Torres Snags a Base Hit
15. Bryce Fowler Celebrates Stealing Second
16. John Lemm Celebrates His Home Run
17. Jason Torres Rounds Third
18. Myles Upchurch on the Mound
19. Luke Vaughn Celebrates His Home Run
20. Brady Neal Bunts
Read More:
Subscribe to BamaCentral's Free Newsletter
Sarah Munzenmaier is an architectural engineering major at Alabama, but has been doing photography since freshman year of high school. She previously worked for the Crimson White and is originally from Raleigh, N.C. "I love sports photography, and watching any and all sports. Something fun about me is that I love all North Carolina pro teams, but my favorite team out of NC is the Carolina Hurricanes."