Views From Alabama's Series Sweep of Rhode Island: Photo Gallery

Alabama baseball swept Rhode Island in a three-game series between Friday and Saturday. This boosted the Crimson Tide's record up to 7-1 to start the season.

The first game of the series ended 19-4 in seven innings. The second and third game were rescheduled as a doubleheader, and the second game ended 8-5, while the third finished in the eighth inning after Alabama went up 11-1.

"It was obviously a really long day of baseball. We all went to bed last night not expecting to play two. We woke up this morning not expecting to play two, and then weather had a different idea up in the North-East. " Head Coach Rob Vaughn said in the press conference on playing the unexpected double header.

"Just proud of the guys for their professional approach. I mean they found out at about 9 o'clock that we were going to be playing two today, and they rang the bell. Thats a long long day, but I knew that group would come out and compete. That first game was tight, Zane (Adams) threw the ball really well.

"Those guys have been incredible. Even today, game one, just showing up. A lot of times Friday nights thats the thing, and then Saturday rolls around and its like as the weekend goes the attendance goes down and down and down, but I think it was rocking again in that first inning." Vaughn said on the right field attendance.

"A couple of things played into it. There was a bit of a last minute change to the starting pitcher for the other team, maybe three minutes before the game started, which I wasn't thrilled about. There was nothing malicious there, there was nothing malicious it was just an oversight." Vaughn said on a interaction he had with the umpire."

Take a look at 20 of BamaCentral's photos from the three-game series:

1. Justin Lebron Throws to First

Alabama infielder Justin Lebron throws to first for an out in the second game of the series against Rhode Island on Feb. 21, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

2. Justin Osterhouse Gets Set to Run Home

Alabama infielder Justin Osterhouse watches the pitch on third in the second game of the series against Rhode Island on Feb. 21, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

3. Tyler Fay Throws the First Pitch

Alabama pitcher Tyler Fay pitches the ball in the first game of the series against Rhode Island on Feb. 20, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

4. Peyton Steele Snags a Base Hit

Alabama outfielder Peyton Steele swings in the third game against Rhode Island on Feb. 21, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

5. Luke Vaughn Celebrates a Hit

Alabama catcher Luke Vaughn celebrates a hit in the second game of the series against Rhode Island on Feb. 21, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

6. Bryce Fowler Gets Set on First

Alabama outfielder Bryce Fowler gets set on first in the first game of the series against Rhode Island on Feb. 20, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

7. Peyton Steele Slides Home

Alabama outfielder Peyton Steele slides home in the second game of the series against Rhode Island on Feb. 21, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

8. Justin Osterhouse Snags a Base Hit

Alabama infielder Justin Osterhouse hits the ball in the second game of the series against Rhode Island on Feb. 21, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

9. John Lemm Catches the Ball

Alabama catch John Lemm catches the ball in the second game of the series against Rhode Island on Feb. 21, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

10. Justin Lebron Celebrates His Home Run

Alabama infielder Justin Lebron celebrates his homer in the third game of the series against Rhode Island on Feb. 21, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

11. Luke Vaughn Makes a Play on First

Alabama infielder Luke Vaughn catches the ball at first for an out in the second game of the series against Rhode Island on Feb. 21, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

12. Rob Vaughn Talks to the Umpire

Alabama head coach Rob Vaughn talks to the umpire in the third game of the series against Rhode Island on Feb. 21, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

13. Justin Osterhouse Snags the Ball

Alabama infielder Justin Osterhouse grabs the ball in the second game of the series against Rhode Island on Feb. 21, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

14. Jason Torres Snags a Base Hit

Alabama infielder Jason Torres swings in the second game of the series against Rhode Island on Feb. 21, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

15. Bryce Fowler Celebrates Stealing Second

Alabama outfielder Bryce Fowler celebrates a stolen base in the third game of the series against Rhode Island on Feb. 21, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

16. John Lemm Celebrates His Home Run

Alabama catcher John Lemm celebrates his home run in the second game of the series against Rhode Island on Feb. 21, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

17. Jason Torres Rounds Third

Alabama infielder Jason Torres rounds third after his home run in the third game of the series against Rhode Island on Feb. 21, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

18. Myles Upchurch on the Mound

Alabama pitcher Myles Upchurch prepares to pitch in the third game of the series against Rhode Island on Feb. 21, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

19. Luke Vaughn Celebrates His Home Run

Alabama infielder Luke Vaughn points to the student section to celebrate his home run in the second game of the series against Rhode Island on Feb. 21 | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

20. Brady Neal Bunts

Alabama catcher Brady Neal bunts in the third game of the series against Rhode Island on Feb. 21, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

