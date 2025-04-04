Alabama Men's Tennis Beats Auburn in Comeback Fashion: Roll Call, April 4, 2025
The Alabama men's tennis team trailed 3-1 at home Thursday night against rival Auburn, but the Crimson Tide (14-9, 4-8 SEC) used a trio of singles wins from Filip Planinsek, Roan Jones and Damien Nezar to down the Auburn Tigers (16-8, 6-6 SEC) in a 4-3 victory.
"We had a magical moment on court six again, but this was after some outstanding performances on courts five (Matic), one (Filip) and two (Roan)," Alabama head coach George Husack said in a press release. "Both Roan and Damien, in the end, were up against the ropes and had to stick jabs and body blows while also staying light on their feet. Great job by our coaching staff (Sebastian (Vile) and Ezequiel (Gils)) for keeping the last two guys loose, focused and confident. The doubles point may have taken the wind out of our sails with the big crowd on hand, but the guys gathered themselves and responded. So happy for the group. Such a team effort on the court and in the stands. That's Bama."
The final two matches came down to third sets with both Jones and Nezar winning off third-set tiebreakers.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Track and field at Stanford Invitational, Stanford, California, All Day
- Women's tennis at Texas, 12 p.m.
- Women's gymnastics vs. Cal, North Carolina and Iowa in NCAA Regional, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 1 p.m., ESPN+
- Softball at LSU, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
- Baseball at Auburn, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results:
Men's tennis: Alabama 4, Auburn 3
Did You Notice?
- The Alabama men's track and field team is ranked No. 9 in the nation.
- Sarah Ashlee Barker and Aaliyah Nye were named to the Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-America team with honorable mention honors. They become the seventh and eighth players in program history to earn All-America accolades and first since 1999.
Three former Alabama players on the Detroit Lions are switching up their jersey numbers. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is changing from #26 to #0. Terrion Arnold and Jameson Williams are switching back to the same numbers they wore at Alabama with Arnold going from #0 to #3, and Williams transitioning from #9 to #1.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
139 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
April 4, 1951: John Hannah was born in Canton, Ga.
April 4, l958: Quarterback Bobby Jackson and halfback Duff Morrison caught Paul Bryant's attention at practice as some 1,000 spectators watched the Crimson Tide work out. "I thought Bobby threw the ball well and it looked like Duff wants to be a player," the coach said after practice. However, he also said the Crimson Tide was still a long way from being "much of a team."
April 4, 1994: Reuben Foster was born in Roanoke, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
He’s got vision, he runs with power, he can make you miss, he can catch the ball, he can block. There’s really nothing he can’t do.” - NFL Network Analyst Daniel Jeremiah on Josh Jacobs