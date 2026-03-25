The Most Daunting Stats from Michigan Entering Sweet 16: Just a Minute

Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writer Hunter De Siver discusses Alabama basketball's Sweet 16 opponent in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

If there's any team that's used to a challenging opponent, it's Alabama basketball.

The Crimson Tide is third in the country this season in strength of schedule, and it faced nine ranked teams. UA's ability to overcome these obstacles earned it the 4-seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament.

Head coach Nate Oats and company beat 13-seed Hofstra and 5-seed Texas Tech by 20 and 25 points, respectively. Alabama has advanced to the Sweet 16 for the fourth consecutive season and will face 1-seed Michigan on Friday evening in Chicago.

The Wolverines have been ranked inside the top-3 of the AP Top 25 for 14 of 19 weeks, with the other five still being inside the top-7 — and they have the numbers to back it up. Michigan is the No. 1 overall team on KenPom, ranking sixth on offense and second on defense.

Head coach Dusty May and company are top-10 in the country in not one, not two, but NINE per-game stat categories. Here's a look at each of them.

Third in field goal percentage allowed: .387

Third in blocks: 6.9

Third in defensive rebounds allowed: 20.0

Fourth in field goal percentage: .511

Fifth in two-point percentage: .615

Fifth in assists: 18.8

Sixth in defensive rebounds: 29.1

Sixth in two-point percentage allowed: .445

Ninth in points: 87.4

So, how does Alabama stack up compared to Michigan the nation on the opposite side of these stats?

143rd in field goal percentage: .458 (.071 more than what Michigan allows)

277th in blocks allowed: 3.7 (3.2 less than what Michigan produces)

Ninth in defensive rebounds: 28.4 (8.4 more than what Michigan allows)

100th in field goal percentage allowed: .430 (.081 less that what Michigan produces)

58th in two-point percentage allowed: .482 (.133 less than what Michigan produces)

204th in assists allowed: 13.7 (5.1 less than what Michigan produces)

325th in defensive rebounds allowed: 25.9 (3.2 less than what Michigan produces)

34th in two-point percentage: .572 (.127 more than what Michigan allows)

351st in points allowed: 82.5 (4.9 less than what Michigan scores)

After dismantling 16-seed Howard in the Round of 64, the Wolverines cruised past 9-seed Saint Louis 95-72 in the Round of 32 on March 21 in Buffalo, New York. All five of Michigan's starters finished with 10-plus points, including a team-high 25 on 9 of 13 from the field (3 of 5 from deep) from Unanimous First Team All-American Yaxel Lendeborg.

Oats is well aware of all of this. He gave his initial thoughts on facing the Wolverines during Monday night's 'Hey Coach' radio show.

"We have a great group of guys that fully has bought into wanting to play together as long as they can, and that's what it's going to take to beat Michigan," Oats said. "Some people have them as the best team left standing. KenPom has them as the No. 1 team. They're very good.

"We know we're underdogs. Sometimes that's not the worst thing. You come in with a chip on your shoulder. We were small underdogs against [Texas] Tech — they were favored by a point and a half."

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