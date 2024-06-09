Alabama Men's Track Finishes 4th Place Nationally: Roll Call, June 9, 2024
Alabama men's track and field set a school record at the NCAA Championships in Oregon this week, finishing in fourth place nationally and setting a school record for the highest finish in program history.
The Crimson Tide had four men's athletes receive first team All-American honors: Tarsis Oro, Samuel Ogazi, Corde Long and Chris Robinson. The team didn't take home any individual national championships, but Ogazi and Robinson were national runner-ups in the 400m and 400m hurdles, respectively.
With the conclusion of the NCAA Track and Field Championships on Saturday, the 2023-24 athletic calendar comes to a close for the Crimson Tide.
- Track and Field NCAA Championships: Doris Lemngole took home the individual national championship in the women's 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:15:24, which also set the school and NCAA record for the event. The women's team finished in 7th place overall for the event.
- Alabama baseball pitcher Alton Davis II received an invitation USA Baseball collegiate national team trials, while shortstop Justin Lebron received an official invite to the 2024 USA Baseball Collegiate National Training Camp
- Derrion Reid continued his strong all-around performance for Team USA in FIBA U18 AmeriCup, scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in Team USA's 107-69 win over Canada in the semifinals.
- Alabama swimmer Charlie Hawke is set to compete this week at the Australian Trials for the 2024 Olympics.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 9, 1983: The City of Tuscaloosa announced plans to change the name of 10th Street to Paul Bryant Drive.
June 9, 1954: Woodrow Lowe was born in Phenix City, Ala.
“The lessons of discipline, sacrifice, hard work, team work, fighting to achieve, aren’t being taught by many people other than coaches. A football coach has a captive audience and can teach these lessons because the communication lines between himself and his players are more open than between kids and parents. We’d better teach these lessons or else the country’s future population will be made up of a majority of crooks, drug addicts or people on relief. He was surely ahead of his time as far as the game and with people,”— Woodrow Lowe, who was born inin Phenix City, Ala., on this date in 1954, while quoting Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.
