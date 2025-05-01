Alabama Men’s Golf Earns No. 3 Seed for Reno Regional: Roll Call, May 1, 2025
No. 15 Alabama men's golf has earned the No. 3 seed in the 14-team Reno Regional in Reno, Nevada.
The Crimson Tide was one of 81 teams to receive an invite to the 2025 NCAA Men's Golf Championships as it'll first compete at the Montreaux Golf and Country Club in Reno from May 12-14.
"We are excited to bring our team to Reno and ready to get to work," Alabama head coach Jay Seawall said in a press release. "Our boys are looking forward to the challenge and are excited for the opportunity. We earned the No. 3 seed in that regional but there are a lot of quality golf teams that are going to Reno, so it will be a great challenge and one we look forward to preparing for over the next couple of weeks."
This will be the 19th regional appearance under Seawall and the 27th in Crimson Tide history.
Reno Invitational Seeds:
- No. 1 Texas
- No. 2 Virginia
- No. 3 Alabama
- No. 4 Duke
- No. 5 Mississippi State
- No. 6 BYU
- No. 7 San Diego
- No. 8 Santa Clara
- No. 9 California
- No. 10 Grand Canyon
- No. 11 San Houston State
- No. 12 East Tennessee State
- No. 13 Central Arkansas
- No. 14 Fairfield
Thursday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Softball at South Carolina, 5 p.m. CT, SECN+
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Results:
No Alabama Athletics in action.
Did You Notice?
- Annette Sanderson, the wife of former Alabama men's basketball head coach Wimp Sanderson, passed away.
- Former Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal is switching his position to guard. The 2022 seventh overall pick has struggled on the exterior part of the front five since he was drafted despite being a Consensus All-American with the Crimson Tide.
- As previously stated, Alabama men's golf was named the No. 3 seed for the Reno Regional. Here was the Crimson Tide's reaction.
- Former Alabama standout and current Washington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne is hosting a youth football camp at Shades Valley in Irondale, Alabama on June 16.
- Alabama softball's Kali Heivilin is moving up in the second base rankings as D1Softball placed her at No. 3 while Softball America put her at No. 4.
SEC News:
- How the SEC Baseball Tournament is Shaping Up in Home Stretch
- Inside the SEC: 17 Players File as Early Entry Candidates for 2025 NBA Draft
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 121 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 1, 1971: ABC's Wide World of Sports was in Tuscaloosa filming quarterback Joe Namath for its upcoming May 15th program. The cameras focused on Namath on campus and on the sidelines of the Crimson-White spring game as he gave instructions to Red Team quarterback Terry Davis. Also on hand to lend his notable expertise and interview Namath for the program was internationally recognized announcer Howard Cosell. — Bryant Museum
May 1, 1987: Glen Coffee was born in Valparaiso, Fla.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"When you saw Coach Bryant standing there on the sideline, with his iron resolution to win, you never doubted what you were about to accomplish.”- Jerry Duncan on 1964-65 national champs