Alabama Opens Battle of the Bayou Strong: Roll Call, March 29, 2025
The Alabama track and field team had a strong opening day performance at the Battle of the Bayou. The Crimson Tide saw 12 different top 10 performers with two setting top five national marks this season.
Evan Trapp and Keaton Morrison each set top five marks for the year with their effort in the 3,000 m and 1,500 m steeplechase.
Top-10 Alabama Finishes
Hammer Throw
6th: RJ Decker | men's | 63.96m (209-10) | NCAA No. 20 this season
7th: Noelle Igberaese | women's | 53.49m (175-06)
Pole Vault
9th: Holly Foley | women's | 3.95m (12-11.50) | season best
Javelin
5th: Megan Albamonti | women's | 48.34m (158-07)
3,000m Steeplechase
1st: Evan Trapp | men's | 9:11.83 | NCAA No. 4 time this season
2nd: Kai Connor | men's | 9:21.84 | NCAA No. 16 this season
1,500m
4th: Keaton Morrison | women's | 4:16.23 | PR, NCAA No. 4 this season, No. 9 UA all-time
5,000m
2nd: Joel Gardner | men's | 14:34.98
4th: Dylan Wood | men's | 14:37.17
5th: Jack Hawes | men's | 14:48.19
7th: Carter Waters | men's | 14:50.96
9th: Leah Kleekamp | women's | 17:26.07
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Track and Field: The Battle at the Bayou. Baton Rouge, La
- Baseball: Alabama vs. No. 9 Oklahoma in Tuscaloosa, Ala., 12 p.m. CT
- Men's Tennis: Alabama vs No. 25 Oklahoma in Tuscaloosa, Ala. 1 p.m.
- Softball: Alabama vs. No. 15 Georgia in Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m.
- Soccer: Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, in Hunstville, Ala. 2 p.m.
- Men's Basketball: Alabama vs. Duke in Newark, N.J., 7:49 p.m., TBS
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's Tennis: Georgia 4, Alabama 0
- Softball: Georgia 4, Alabama 3
- Baseball: Alabama 8, Oklahoma 6
Did You Notice?
Former Alabama softball superstar Haley McCleney was on hand at the Rhoads House to deliver the ceremonial first pitch before the Crimson Tide's matchup with Georgia.
Alabama's women's adapted athletics team defeated Arizona 58-26 on Friday to advance to the national championship game.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 145 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
March 29, 1985: Head coach Ray Perkins said Mike Shula was the only quarterback in spring training playing "winning football and he is definitely our No. 1 quarterback." When pressed by the media about Shula's limited mobility, Perkins snapped back, "I'll be the judge of who is the best quarterback, and he is the best in our camp." — Bryant Museum
March 29. 2004: Chuck Davis and Alabama basketball appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I have some unfinished business"- Mike Shula at his introductory presser