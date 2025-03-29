No. 25 Alabama Softball Loses Tight Game One to No. 17 Georgia
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- It was a game of missed opportunities for the Crimson Tide as No. 17 Georgia softball opened the series in Tuscaloosa with a 4-3 victory over No. 25 Alabama. The Crimson Tide stranded nine runners on the evening and squandered numerous opportunities as its conference troubles continue.
"Just didn't do enough. It was almost even on the scoreboard, except for the score," head coach Patrick Murphy said. "We had way too many people left on base. We have to hit when the game's on the line. Bases loaded, no outs. First and second, no outs. Second and third, no outs. First and second, one out. We have got to hit with the runner in scoring position and we have failed way too many times. It's not a magic formula. You've just got to have that feeling in the box that you're going to get it done."
Alabama's offense put the leadoff batter on board in four separate innings but was only able to claw runs on one occasion, putting the Crimson Tide's problem front and center. The Crimson Tide loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth inning trailing 2-0 but Alexis Pupillo flied out, Marlie Giles struck out and Salen Hawkins flew out to center field to strand all three runners and leave Alabama with nothing.
The Crimson Tide finally manufactured runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings thanks to efforts from Audrey Vandagriff. The freshman walked to open the fifth inning and then ended up on third after a Larissa Preuitt bunt was misplayed. Kali Heivilin struck out for the third time on the evening, followed by Catelyn Riley's second strike out of the night. Luckily for the Crimson Tide Brooke Ellestad singled to the shortstop, bringing in Vandagriff.
Vandagriff was back at it in the sixth inning as she singled up the middle to score Lauren Johnson from second but the rest of the lineup couldn't keep the offense going.
Jocelyn Briski highlighted Alabama's efforts in the circle as the sophomore relieved Emily Winstead after 1.2 innings of work. Winstead gave up a double to lead off the second inning and mixed in a walk to give up a pair of runs before exiting. Briski went on to complete 4.2 innings, allowing one earned run off four hits with two walks.
The Crimson Tide returns to Rhoads Stadium on Saturday for the second game of the weekend series with the Georgia Bulldogs at 2 p.m.