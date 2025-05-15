Alabama Rookie Makes Las Vegas Aces Final Roster
Former Alabama Crimson Tide basketball player Aaliyah Nye celebrates a major milestone as the WNBA rookie has officially made th Las Vegas Aces final roster. Nye, a second round draft pick in the 2025 WBNA Draft, impressed the Aces staff with a strong preseason and earns one of the final spots.
Nye played 42 minutes across two preseason games, scoring 23 points and making six shots from behind the arc to impress her new coach.
"She can shoot, that's why we went and got her," Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon said. "That's what she did in college. Again, it's about getting people - she fit a need for us. I think it's very apparent that I like shooting because it gives space to these other players that can get downhill. The other thing about her is that she doesn't make a lot of mistakes defensively. She's super solid defensively. She did a great job tonight. They'll start to get her scouted and whatnot, but even just that presence, having that threat out there creates space for other people. I'm not surprised, she's been doing it all of training camp, she's one of the best shooters I've ever seen."
Nye left the Capstone as the career leader in made three-pointers and is one of 13 players on the final roster. The Aces enter the year with 13 players as Megan Gustafson is injured.
The Aces open the year against the New York Liberty on Saturday, May 17. The game tips off at noon CT and will be aired on ABC.