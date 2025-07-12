Alabama Rowing Adds Erin Hayes as Assistant Coach: Roll Call
The Alabama Crimson Tide rowing program adds Erin Hayes as an assistant coach after serving the last two years as head coach at St. Andrew's in Roswell, Ga.
"I am really excited for the opportunity to work with Erin. Not only is it special to have an alumni coxswain returning to Bama, but I know Erin is going to be an integral part of this team and staff," Alabama head coach Kumari Lewis said. "Her leadership and skill have led to great successes at Saint Andrew's and I can't wait for her to come home and help create the magic here at Bama. Roll Tide!"
Hayes spent 2014-18 as a coxswain for Alabama rowing before leading St. Andrews to three national championships in the 8+ and the 4+ crews in back-to-back seasons.
SEC News:
2025 On SI Preseason All-SEC Team
Did You Notice?
Former Alabama football player Jerry Jeudy was named the No. 82 overall player in the NFL in 2025. Jeudy played in 17 games for the Cleveland Browns, hauling in 90 receptions for 1229 yards and four touchdowns in his fifth year in the NFL. He was named to his first Pro Bowl for his efforts.
Kira Lewis scored four points with seven assists and five rebounds for the Miami Heat in summer league action. The Heat lost to the Atlanta Hawks 105-98.
Former Alabama football player Marlon Humphrey joined Good Morning Football and discussed what its like playing against other Crimson Tide players in the NFL. He was complementary to Nick Saban in the fact that every Alabama player he faces maintained a level of toughness in the league.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 49 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
July 12, 1961: The Alabama football media guide was released and had a price tag of $1. Senior players Billy Neighbors, Pat Trammell and Darwin Holt were on the cover with an artist's rendition of the enlargement of Denny Stadium on the back. Denny Stadium was expanded from 29,000 to 43,000, and included a special amenity for the times, an elevator going from ground level to the press box.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"You never know how a horse will pull until you hook him to a heavy load."- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant