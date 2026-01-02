Looking Ahead at the Changes Alabama Needs to Make this Offseason

Pasadena, Calif.–– Red and white confetti fell from the sky at the Rose Bowl on Thursday, but it wasn't to celebrate an Alabama win. The Crimson Tide's 2025 season came to an end at the hands of the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers with a blowout, 38-3 loss.

The loss also caps Kalen DeBoer's second season as the head coach of the Crimson Tide. DeBoer was emotional following the game but fully acknowledged that there's a lot of work to be done this offseason if Alabama wants to accomplish its goal of getting back to winning a national title.

"You've got guys that are moving on and it's the last game they play here," DeBoer said. "They've got careers at the next level. Then you've got guys that you want to start laying the groundwork for the future. And I know because I've been doing this long enough, and I have experiences that I can fall back on, that the fine line between what we had out there today and being at the very top is such a fine line."

The most glaring issue that Alabama has to fix before next season is the run game. The Crimson Tide finished bottom 15 in the country in rushing yards per game. Seven times this season, Alabama rushed for 80 yards or less in a game. Over the Crimson Tide's final three games, Alabama had a combined 48 rushing yards.

Senior and leading rusher Jam Miller is out of eligibility. Sophomore Daniel Hill was utilized more as the season went along and will likely be Alabama's primary back next season. However, the running backs weren't the only reason the run game did poorly. A lot of the struggles can be placed on the offensive line.

Alabama will have to replace at least one, but up to three starters on the offensive line. Left guard Kam Dewberry is out of eligibility (as well as backup guards Geno VanDeMark and Jaeden Roberts.) Left tackle Kadyn Proctor is likely headed to the NFL draft, and center Parker Brailsford could go to the NFL as well leaving Wilkin Formby and Micahel Carroll as returners.

There are young pieces on the offensive line that have potential, but Alabama needs to get an experienced tackle from the portal to help fix some of the major problems from this season. Highly-valued tackles are an expensive commodity on the transfer market, but it is a position of need for the Crimson Tide. Offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic could also be out the door this offseason.

"You've got to go back to starting over from scratch with putting the people around you, the right people, committing to something, a common goal together and the actions following it," DeBoer said.

DeBoer was hired at Alabama as an offensive mind, and the Crimson Tide's offense has to be better in 2026. Starting with the South Carolina game on Oct. 25, Alabama averaged 20.1 pointers per game in its final seven games against FBS opponents.

How much was Ryan Grubb's playcalling limited by an ineffective run game and subpar offensive line play? Or was Grubb not calling good plays that were well suited for the offense he had? Either way, Alabama has to find ways to fix the issue this offseason.

On the defensive side of the ball, Alabama needs to get portal help at inside linebacker with Deontae Lawson, Justin Jefferson and Nikhai Hill-Green all out of eligibility. The Crimson Tide has very little experience returning at the position. Bolstering the defensive line will also be a priority with Tim Keenan III and LT Overton graduating and moving on to the NFL.

Kane Wommack's defense was a strength of the team for most of the season, but it bookended the season with disappointing performances in the opener at Florida State and finale against Indiana in the Rose Bowl. The players have to be bought in to giving full effort 100 percent of the time.

Special teams in the return game, kicking game and coverage were all a weakness at times for Alabama in 2025. Becoming more consistent in kicking and punting will be crucial next season.

The transfer portal officially opens on Friday, and many players will come and go over the coming weeks. Recruiting hasn't dropped off at Alabama from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer. Top-rated recruits continue to flock to Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide will once again have one of the most talented rosters in college football, especially depending on what happens in the portal.

Disappointment is the lingering feeling for Alabama following the Rose Bowl loss, but the team took steps forward in Year 2 under DeBoer with an SEC title game appearance, CFP appearance and playoff win at Oklahoma. DeBoer has acknowledged the Alabama standard since his arrival in Tuscaloosa and knows that the standard involves championships.

So it's such a fine line," DeBoer said. "It may not feel like it when you're in this moment right now and what happened today. But I can tell you, it's a fine line between being here and being at the top. But we've got to do the work. We've got to put the work in. You've got to believe. You've got to be consistent. You've got to have discipline. We'll get back to work and start all over again."

