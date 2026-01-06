Alabama Tackle Declares for NFL Draft

Alabama Crimson Tide junior left tackle Kadyn Proctor has declared for the NFL Draft according to his own social media pages. Proctor has been the program's left tackle for the last three seasons and is projected as a first rounder in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The 2025 consensus All-American came to Tuscaloosa as a 5-star tackle in the Class of 2023 out of Des Moines, IA. He started as a true freshman on Nick Saban's final Crimson Tide team, winning an SEC Championship and earning a College Football Playoff berth. Proctor transferred to Iowa for the spring of 2024, but returned to Tuscaloosa for his sophomore season. He maintained his starting position under Kalen DeBoer for the last two seasons, making 39 appearances over the last three years at left tackle.

Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/rSqFeiHTlM — Hunter De Siver (@HunterDeSiver) January 6, 2026

"First and foremost, I want to give all glory and honor to God. None of this would be possible without his grace and guidance.



"This journey has been unforgettable, and it would not have been possible without the unwavering love and support of so many people, starting with my family and friends. You have sacrificed so much to put me in a position to succeed, and I appreciate it more than words can express.



"A special thank you to my trainer, Ryan Smith, for spending countless hours pouring into me and being fully committed to making me better. Your belief in my potential has meant everything.



"To my Southeast Polk coaches and teammates, thank you for shaping me into the person and athlete I am today. Your dedication and belief in me laid the foundation for everything that I have accomplished.



"To my coaches and teammates at Bama, I am grateful for the trust, encouragement and hard work you instilled in me. You pushed me to grow mentally and competitively and I will forever cherish the bond we share.



"I also want to acknowledge my academic advisors and professors. Especially, Ms. Emily. Your guidance and commitment to my success have been invaluable, the love and encouragment you showed me gave me the confidence I needed to make it this far. Your dedication means so much, and I'm deeply thankful for everything you have done.



"It is time for me to take the next step on this journey and pursue my dream of playing in the NFL. The work does not stop here. The best is yet to come.



-Kadyn Proctor

The 3-year starter won the SEC's Jacobs Blocking Trophy and was First Team All-SEC in 2025. He was Second Team All-SEC in 2024 and a Freshman All-American in 2023.

Proctor and all underclassmen not playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game have until Jan. 14 to declare for the NFL Draft.