Alabama's Diamond Excellence on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's get back to work after a holiday weekend on "The Joe Gaither Show". We kick around three Alabama topics to lead the show before chatting with Joey Van Zummeran of MizzouCentral to get to know the Tigers.
The Alabama softball team pulled off a big upset over the Tennessee Volunteers this past weekend in Knoxville to advance to the program's 15th Women's College World Series. Does your opinion of the season change now that the Crimson Tide is in Oklahoma City? Furthermore, how far will the program advance after what the team has shown over the last two weekends?
The Crimson Tide baseball team got great news on Memorial Day as they were selected as a No. 2 seed in the Tallahassee Regional. Can Alabama make some noise in the NCAA Tournament and win a Regional for a second straight year after finishing the season on a down note?
Lastly, we teased a big week for Alabama basketball as Jarin Stevenson and Mark Sears are set to make decisions on their futures. Will the Crimson Tide get one or both back in Tuscaloosa for the upcoming season or will they move onto professional opportunities?
The program then stepped outside of Alabama and welcomed Van Zummeran to talk about the Missouri Tigers. How did the spring go for Eli Drinkwitz and can Missouri keep the momentum going from last year's strong season?
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.