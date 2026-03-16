Where Alabama Basketball Ranks in Polls Entering 2026 NCAA Tournament

Alabama men's basketball entered the SEC Tournament as the No. 15 team in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. The Crimson Tide was the 2-seed in the SEC Tournament and earned a double bye into the quarterfinal. But despite having six days without playing a game, Alabama was upset by 15-seed Ole Miss 80-79 this past Friday.

Head coach Nate Oats and company were named the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday and will face 13-seed Hofstra on March 20 in Tampa Bay, Florida. The Crimson Tide was labeled as the No. 14 overall seed after the full bracket was announced.

Alabama won't be associated with the following numbers on the score bug during March Madness, but the Crimson Tide has been ranked No. 18 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll entering the NCAA Tournament.

Alabama and Hofstra have never met. In addition to being the underdog, the Pride has some added pressure to its name, as this is its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2001. Head coach Speedy Claxton played for Hofstra from 1996-2000, was an assistant there from 2013 up until he took his current position in 2021.

This will be Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats' sixth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance. The only other time that's happened in program history was from 1982-87, but the 1987 appearance was vacated by NCAA penalties.

This story will be updated with the full AP Top 25

AP Top 25

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Duke (50), 32-2, 1418 Arizona (7), 32-2, 1372 Michigan, 31-2, 1310 Florida, 26-7, 1221 Houston, 28-6, 1214 Iowa State, 27-7, 1096 UConn, 29-5, 1032 Purdue, 27-8, 912 Virginia, 29-5, 903 St. John's, 28-6, 860 Michigan State, 25-7, 833 Gonzaga, 30-3, 829 Illinois, 24-8, 801 Arkansas, 26-8, 750 Nebraska, 26-6, 689 Vanderbilt, 26-8, 538 Kansas, 23-10, 503 Alabama, 23-9, 438 Wisconsin, 24-10, 392 Texas Tech, 22-10, 376 North Carolina, 24-8, 293 Saint Mary's, 27-5, 113 Louisville, 23-10, 112 Tennessee, 22-11, 112 (tied with Louisville) Miami-Florida, 25-8, 110

Others Receiving Votes: Miami (Ohio) 100, BYU 62, UCLA 38, Utah St. 28, TCU 17, High Point 14, VCU 12, Clemson 9, Ohio St. 5, Kentucky 4, Saint Louis 3, Akron 3, Santa Clara 2, McNeese St. 1.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Duke (26), 32-2, 770 Arizona (5), 32-2, 744 Michigan, 31-2, 718 Florida, 26-7, 656 Houston, 28-6, 653 Iowa State, 27-7, 586 UConn, 29-5, 570 Virginia, 29-5, 531 St. John's, 28-6, 514 Gonzaga, 30-3, 470 Michigan State, 25-7, 450 Illinois, 24-8, 437 Purdue, 26-8, 416 Nebraska, 26-6, 395 Arkansas, 26-8, 381 Vanderbilt, 26-8, 316 Kansas, 23-10, 242 Alabama, 23-9, 239 Texas Tech, 22-10, 228 Wisconsin, 24-10 North Carolina, 24-8, 149 Saint Mary's, 2705, 103 Miami-Florida, 25-8, 76 Louisville, 23-10, 56 Tennessee, 22-11, 55

Schools Dropped Out: No. 20 Miami (OH).

Others Receiving Votes: Miami (OH) 36; UCLA 31; Utah State 23; BYU 14; Villanova 11; Saint Louis 7; VCU 5; South Florida 1; Santa Clara 1; Ohio State 1; Akron 1;

Alabama Basketball's 2025-26 Season in the Polls

Preseason: No. 15 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

After Week 1 (North Dakota win, St. John's win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

After Week 2 (Purdue loss): No. 11 in AP Poll, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

After Week 4 (Gonzaga loss, UNLV win, Maryland win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 5 (Clemson win, UTSA win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 6 (Arizona loss): No. 16 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

After Week 7 (USF win, Kennesaw State win): No. 14 in AP Poll, No. 15 in Coaches Poll

After Week 8 (Holiday break): No. 15 in Coaches Poll (AP Top 25 not released during break)

After Week 9 (Yale win, Kentucky win): No. 13 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 10 (Vanderbilt loss, Texas loss): No. 18 in AP Poll, No. 18 in Coaches Poll

After Week 11 (Mississippi State win, Oklahoma win): No. 17 in AP Poll, No. 17 in Coaches Poll

After Week 12 (Tennessee loss): No. 23 in AP Poll, No. 23 in Coaches Poll

After Week 13 (Missouri win, Florida loss): Not ranked in AP Poll, Not ranked in Coaches Poll

After Week 14 (Texas A&M win, Auburn win): Not ranked in AP Poll, Not ranked in Coaches Poll

After Week 15 (Ole Miss win, South Carolina win): No. 25 in AP Poll, Not ranked in Coaches Poll

After Week 16 (Arkansas win, LSU win): No. 17 in AP Poll, No. 18 in Coaches Poll

After Week 17 (Mississippi State win, Tennessee win): No. 16 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

End of Regular Season (Georgia loss, Auburn win): No. 15 in AP Poll, No. 15 in Coaches Poll

Entering NCAA Tournament (Ole Miss loss in SEC Tournament): No. 18 in AP Poll, No. 18 in Coaches Poll

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