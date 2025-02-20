Alabama's Disappearing Defense and Tom Canterbury on Crimson Tide Softball on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a blast on a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss the Crimson Tide's embarrassing loss to the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday and then break away to welcome Crimson Tide Sports Network's Tom Canterbury to discuss the softball program's first two weeks.
The show opens with the Crimson Tide's loss to Missouri on Wednesday. Alabama opened the game in a 12-0 hole and lost the game by 12 and failing to ever capture a lead for the second straight game. Is it time to panic in the program? What's happened to Alabama's defense and can the Crimson Tide reset the course as tournament time approaches?
We take voicemail reactions from the listeners over the last day as callers react to Alabama's loss before diving into a conversation with Crimson Tide Sports Network's Tom Canterbury. Canterbury joins us to preview the softball season ahead as the team returns home from the first two weekend tournaments in Arizona and Florida. Alabama is infusing lots of new faces into the team so Canterbury details who's standing out so far and what may be some of the concerns to address in the early stages of the season.
