Alabama Football Welcomes 'No Bad Days' Speaker: Roll Call, August 6, 2024
Alabama’s tradition of getting prominent speakers to address the football team during fall call continued with head coach Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide welcoming Hunter Pinke. He was a tight end and team captain for North Dakota before breaking his back in a skiing accident in 2019. The spinal-cord injury left Pinke paralyzed from chest down. He was subsequently a member of Arizona's wheelchair basketball team and is now a motivational speaker.
“I don't actually know for fact that y'all are gonna win a national championship this year, but the direction has been set. It’s to be a champion everyday,” Pinke said in reference to the comparison between the two percent chance he walks again and the uncertainty of the future in anything, such as football.
DeBoer had Pinke, who has a 'No Bad Days' mantra, speak to his team last year at Washington. Former head coach Nick Saban was known for brining in speakers during fall camp and DeBoer wants to continue the custom.
“We will certainly have some guys. I think first year especially, It’s important to me to lay that culture, make sure it’s right where we want it,” DeBoer said during a recent post-practice press conference when asked about if guest speakers would be invited during his time in Tuscaloosa.
Former Alabama Star Being Evaluated for a Concussion
Former Alabama standout cornerback Terrion Arnold was being evaluated for a concussion after taking a big blow from opposing lineman, Andrew Thomas, during a joint practice between the Lions and Giants. Arnold was selected 24th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by Detroit. He's is vying for a starting corner position.
Incidentally, there were more than 10 fights during the joint practice. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said "I told them, man, like we always do, we're competing. We're not pulling back. But this will be evaluated like a game, so if you do something that's going to cost us in a game that's part of the evaluation."
• Morgan Dennis Morris was named the new director of operations for the gymnastics program. The former Crimson Tide gymnast was the 2007 floor exercise national champion. Robin Kelley retired earlier this week after serving in the role for 20-plus years.
• Former Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham, who transferred to Syracuse to give football another shot, suffered an Achilles tear that will likely end his playing career. “He will not be playing at Syracuse anymore,” head coach Fran Brown told reporters, adding that he hopes to get him into coaching after surgery. The injury didn't happen during fall camp, with Brown only saying it happened "a while ago."
• On August 4, former Alabama softball pitcher, Kayla Beaver, started her first game in the Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball League.
• Former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback, Jalen Hurts, was named ambassador for Global Flag Football.
• Former Alabama kicker Will Reichard drilled a 58-yard field goal in practice. Among the rookies especially he's been the buzz of training camp with the Vikings.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
25 Days
25 Days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
August 6, 1968: Former Alabama running back Siran Stacy was born in Geneva, Ala.
August 6, 1986: On the opening day of practice, Coach Ray Perkins said his team was a top-five squad if it can overcome one of the nation's most challenging schedules. 'We play Ohio State, Florida, Notre Dame, Penn State, LSU and Auburn. That's a real challenge," Perkins said.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I was down in Geneva, Alabama, at a place called ‘The Bottom.’ I saw it on black and white TV one Saturday morning. You had to twist the antenna just to get a signal. I saw a man standing under the goal post and a whole bunch of guys running on the field wearing red jerseys. That ignited a dream inside me. I said from that moment on, ‘I’m going to play for that man.’”- Siran Stacy