Alabama's Newest Linebacker and Three JaMarcus Shephard Comments on The Joe Gaither Show
The Alabama Crimson Tide got its 10th win on the recruiting trail on Wednesday. "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" breaks down Dawson Merritt and what he brings to Alabama, talks about two new NCAA rules and discusses an interview with Crimson Tide wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard on Wednesday.
Merritt gives Alabama its first edge rusher, or "Wolf" in the Class of 2025. The Kansas product plays well with his hands and shows good body control in space playing for Blue Valley High School. We watch and describe his Hudl film on the program as he became the 19th commitment in the class.
The NCAA changed two rules on Tuesday that could positively impact college athletics. First the NCAA allowed on-field coaching from analysts which feels ironic in the wake of Nick Saban's retirement. Secondly the NCAA removed cannabinoids from the banned substance list, giving players more leeway in ways they find pain management.
Lastly the show discusses an interview Alabama wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard did this morning on Tide100.9's "Inside the Lockerroom". Shephard made three comments that stood out to us involving safety Malachi Moore, wide receiver Ryan Williams and a moment he was struck by embarrassment on the recruiting trail.
