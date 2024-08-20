Alabama's Second Scrimmage and Last Week of Camp on The Joe Gaither Show
This week "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" kicks off on Tuesday with an episode inside Coleman Coliseum with BamaCentral's Will Miller. The duo had just gotten off Alabama's practice field and spent time reflecting on Saturday's scrimmage, injuries the Crimson Tide currently has and what we saw out of practice on Tuesday.
The show opens inside Coleman with Miller and Gaither discussing the Crimson Tide scrimmage from this past weekend. Alabama apparently had a very physical affair on Saban Field inside Bryant-Denny Stadium with a lot of good buzz emerging about the defensive performance. The excitement over the summer has revolved around the Alabama offense, but should more be made about the Crimson Tide defense?
We dive into an offensive line discussion as unfortunately Jaeden Roberts left the scrimmage with an injury. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said Saturday he doesn't expect Roberts to miss time. The duo uses the news to discuss areas where Alabama is vulnerable from a depth perspective with the season just 13 days away.
The show continues by talking about Alabama football practice on Tuesday. Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Kane Wommack showed his fire in a funny interaction with the media, Alabama's quarterbacks looked sharp and the Alabama offensive line looked strong despite Roberts' absence.
We concluded with three quick topics as Alabama lost a linebacker commit to Tennessee on Sunday, signed Courtney Morgan to a big extension and got a commitment from one of the best running backs in the Class of 2025.
