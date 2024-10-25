Alabama Soccer Beats Florida on Senior Night: Roll Call, October 25, 2024
The Alabama soccer team picked up a big win on Senior Night at Alabama Soccer Stadium over the Florida Gators, 3-1.
Nedya Sawan notched the first goal of the night in the 41st minute, firing off a shot from the top of the box into the net. Back-to-back goals from Gianna Paul (49th minute) and Itala Gemelli (55th minute) moved the Tide out to a 3-0 advantage. Delaney Tauzel would put Florida on the scoreboard, netting a goal with just over five minutes remaining in the match.
"Awesome outcome and awesome way to end the season at home with a win and a dominant performance on Senior Night," Alabama soccer coach Wes Hart said in a press release. "I think every player, every healthy body, got in the game and contributed. You look at Nedya getting goal on Senior Night. Even though it wasn't Gess’ (Skorka) Senior Night or Itala's Senior Night, they’re fifth-year seniors so we didn't honor them tonight, we did that last year, but for Gess to get an assist and Itala to get a goal - just so many things I could point out. I thought it was the performance that we expected and hoped for this evening."
With the win, Alabama moves to (9-4-5, 2-2-5 SEC) on the season and is now in much better position to make the SEC Tournament with one game left in the regular season. The top 12 teams in the league get to play in the conference tournament. Alabama will close the regular season at Vanderbilt on Sunday at 3 p.m.
"Hopefully, we'll ride this momentum," Hart said. "You look at nine games in the SEC (season) with only two losses. I mean, that is pretty impressive. In my 10 years, the only other, better, season we had in terms of not losing games would be 2022, and again, to only lose two games out of nine. Some of those ties, obviously, kind of add up and hurt you in the standing. Overall, really pleased with the season and we've got a chance to beat Vanderbilt and finish, probably, middle of the pack in the SEC. We've still got life.”
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Women's golf at Landfall Tradition, Wilmington, North Carolina
Crimson Tide Results:
Soccer: Alabama 3, Florida 1
Did You Notice?
- Two Alabama women's basketball players, Sarah Ashlee Barker and Aliyah Nye, were named to the preseason All-SEC teams. Barker was first team, and Nye was on the second team.
- Speaking of women's basketball, the team was ranked No. 25 in the preseason Coaches Poll. Alabama was No. 24 in the preseason AP Poll.
- Alabama football wide receiver Ryan Williams was named a FWAA Freshman Player of the Year Candidate alongside nine other oustanding freshmen across the country, including former Crimson Tide quarterback Eli Holstein at Pitt.
- Safety King Mack, quarterback Jalen Milroe and outside linebacker Qua Russaw were named the Alabama football student-athletes of the week.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 25, 1920: Joe Sewell, just back in Tuscaloosa after starring for the Cleveland Indians in the World Series, was added to the football staff for the remainder of the season by head coach Xen Scott. Reports from Tuscaloosa indicated that torrential rains dampened Scott's daily scrimmages as the Crimson Tide prepared for a showdown against Sewanee at Rickwood Field in Birmingham. University President George Denny declared that all students wanting to attend the game could do so. (Alabama won 21-0). – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“When I was a boy I’d walk around with a pocket full of rocks or a Coca-Cola top, and I can’t remember not being able to hit them with a broomstick handle.” – Joe Sewell, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1977