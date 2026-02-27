How to Watch No. 17 Alabama Basketball at No. 22 Tennessee

No. 17 Alabama basketball will play its 29th game of the regular season, and the 16th of SEC play, on Saturday, Feb. 28, on the road against No. 22 Tennessee.

The Crimson Tide has won seven straight games and is eyeing an eighth tomorrow at Thompson-Boling Arena. This is the second time that Alabama will face the Volunteers, as Alabama fell to Tennessee in Tuscaloosa in January.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats has thrived against the SEC throughout his tenure, but the same could not be said when facing the Volunteers. The loss a month ago to head coach Rick Barnes and company brought UA's losing streak against Tennessee to five games. It's the first time that the Tide has dropped this many games to the Vols since 1968-72 — a streak that came two years before Oats was born (Oct. 13, 1974).

A couple of streaks are on the line for Alabama in Knoxville. No matter what, one streak will end, while the other will continue. Can the Tide be on the correct end for both?

How to Watch: Alabama at Tennessee

Who: No. 17 Alabama (21-7, 11-4 SEC) at No. 22 Tennessee (20-8, 10-5 SEC)

What: Alabama's 16th game of SEC Play (eighth on the road)

When: Saturday, Feb. 28, 5 p.m. CT

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Knoxville, Tenn.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 81 (Alabama), Channel 84 (Tennessee)

Series: Alabama leads 81-75, with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 6, 1914. The Crimson Tide is 24-45 on the road against the Volunteers.

Last Meeting: Alabama fell to Tennessee 79-73 at home on Jan. 24. All eyes were on NBA G League player Charles Bediako returning to the Crimson Tide, as in his first game of a temporary restraining order, he finished with 13 points, three rebounds and a pair of steals and blocks in 25 minutes. Labaron Philon Jr. led UA with 26 points, but it wasn't enough. While the Crimson Tide held its own without Aden Holloway and Amari Allen, Tennessee started extremely strong in the second half, as Volunteers Nate Ament (29 points) and Ja'Kobi Gillespie (24) combined for 53 points on the night.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide cruised past Mississippi State 100-75 at home on Feb. 25. Alabama tied its season-high for 3-pointers with 22, including 16 in the first half. Amari Allen went 5 for 5 from deep in the first half and finished the night with a team-best 23 points. While Labaron Philon Jr. sat out with an injury, Aden Holloway led the way with 16 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists. Nevertheless, Alabama's heater turned cold during the second half, as Mississippi State adjusted defensively and the Tide shot 6 of 23 (26 percent) from behind the arc.

Last time out, Tennessee: The Volunteers fell to Missouri 73-69 on the road on Feb. 24. Tigers guard T.O. Barrett (28 points) and forward Mark Mitchell (23) obliterated the Vols by combining for 51 points. That's about 70 percent of Mizzou's scoring total! Ja'Kobi Gillespie (19 points), Nate Ament (17), Felix Okpara (15) and Bishop Boswell (13) each finished in double figures for Tennessee, but it wasn't enough. Volunteers forward Jaylen Carey (10 rebounds), plus Okpara (8) and Ament (7) combined for 25 boards.

Alabama Stat Leaders

Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.3 on 50.3 FG%) *THIRD IN SEC*

Rebounds: Amari Allen (7.5, including 1.7 offensive) *FOURTH IN SEC*

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.0 with 2.7 turnovers) *FOURTH IN SEC*

Tennessee Stat Leaders