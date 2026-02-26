Alabama’s Roster Continuity Culminates With 3 Defensive Prospects at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — The perfect fairytale ending to the college careers of Tim Keenan III, Justin Jefferson and Deontae Lawson of Alabama was that trio receiving invitations to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Those three were all with the Crimson Tide for three or more seasons and were a key reason for consistency and continuity on Alabama’s defense.

“Just being here with them guys and knowing the work that we put in to get here,” Lawson said on Tuesday. “It's always a pleasure to see them walking around or doing anything.”



It’s a rarity in this age of college football to not have a core player pack their bags and leave by entering the transfer portal. There had been plenty of Alabama defenders to up and hit the portal during their tenure, none of whom were as impactful as the three.



The only exception would be Caleb Downs to Ohio State.

That concept simply wasn’t in the DNA of Jefferson, who was committed to what the Crimson Tide were building since he arrived. He was also willing to withstand any challenges that came with that.



“I'm not one just to jump ship and go to a better situation,” Jefferson said. “I love a challenge. Really love a challenge and figuring stuff out for myself. I feel like that's something that I'm good at.”

Part of what makes this so special for Jefferson is where he comes from. He was the second-best junior college recruit in the class of 2023, coming from Memphis. Making it to the NFL Combine itself is a big step and honor for Jefferson.

“I don't come from too much, so just being able to stick it out with (those) guys, and grind and figure out my path, it's a true blessing,” Jefferson said.

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) warms up before the SEC Championship Game against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keenan found himself in a bit of a different situation. According to Keenan, he was lured away by other teams when former head coach Nick Saban was fired, including the Georgia Bulldogs. He obviously opted to stay in Tuscaloosa to finish what he started.



A big part of his return to Alabama was defensive line coach Freddie Roach. If Roach wasn’t retained, keeping Keenan would’ve been even more of a challenge.

“(They) kept my coach, Freddie Roach. Freddie Roach played a big part of me staying in Alabama,” Keenan said. “So (if) they would have got rid of him, I may have been a Georgia Bulldog. You never know.”

There is a certain element of closeness between those three, especially Lawson and Jefferson. The two go way back, all the way to Jefferson’s visit as a JUCO recruit. Now, the pairing, along with Keenan, is NFL-bound.



“When he was getting recruited out of JUCO, I hosted him on his official visit. We were roommates,” Lawson said. “We started last year all together and now we're here at the combine, roommates again. It's just a privilege for me to be beside him. Man, I love that guy.”

Jefferson has used Lawson as an outlet to learn and grow as a player. While Jefferson described himself as “uber-athletic” on Wednesday, he explained Lawson to be “uber-smart”. Even outside of their friendship, it makes sense that Jefferson would want to soak up what he could from Lawson.



“Trying to use him, just to help improve my game, and just being with him, really, it's been a blessing to have him beside me,” Jefferson said.

Even if this trio of players doesn’t all make NFL rosters, it’s a sign of what makes Alabama such a good football program on a year-to-year basis. It was able to retain a core group of talented players and good leaders for three or more seasons, influencing each of those positively.

