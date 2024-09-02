Alabama Soccer Dominates Southern Miss: Roll Call, September 2, 2024
Alabama soccer dismantled Southern Miss 4-0 on Sunday evening. The victory improved the Crimson Tide's record to 5-1 while the Golden Eagles slid down to 1-2.
As the score indicates, Alabama's offense was hot all night and it started 14 minutes into the match as Gianna Paul opened the scoring. Brooke Steere (25th minute) and Nedya Sawan (29th minute) then added to the scoreboard with goals of their own just four minutes apart to go up 3-0 at halftime.
The goals would come to an end after Maison Smith put one in the net in the 62nd minute, but Alabama didn't stop firing shots. In total, the Crimson Tide tallied 21 total shots (10 on target) compared to Southern MIss' eight (three on target). Many of these shots came off of corners as Alabama dominated this 8-0.
Alabama's defense was stout throughout the night. Goalkeeper Ellie Lanyi was a major factor in creating the clean sheet as she made three saves on the eight total shots she faced.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's golf: Boilermaker Classic | 8 a.m. CT | West Lafayette, Ind. | Kampen-Cosler Course
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas finished tied for 14th in the TOUR Championship with a score of 14-under. His scores for each day (in order): 66, 69, 70, 65. A strong finish for the 31-year-old who pocketed $905,000.
- Limited edition physical tickets for Alabama head football coach Kalen DeBoer's first game with the Crimson Tide are now available as a collectible.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
September 2, 1978: In its earliest kickoff date yet, Alabama, behind the Redwood Forest defense, dominated Nebraska 20-3 at Legion Field. Quarterback Jeff Rutledge was picked as the ABC Player of the Game.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Proper conditioning is that fleeting moment between getting ready and going stale."- Frank Thomas