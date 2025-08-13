Alabama Soccer Earns Seven Selections For SEC Preseason Watch List: Roll Call
The Alabama soccer team saw seven players selected for the 2025 SEC preseason watch list. Forward Gianna Paul made the list for the third consecutive season while Leah Kunde, Nadia Ramadan and Melina Rebimbas were chosen for the second year in a row.
Paul led the Crimson Tide last season with 12 goals and earned First Team All-SEC honors. Ramadan paced the program in assists with five on the season while adding seven goals. Kunde was cruicial in the midfield for Alabama last season with one goal and three assists, while Rebimbas scored a goal and locked down the defense to a tune of four shutouts last year.
2025 SEC Soccer Preaseson Watch List
Alabama
Leah Kunde (MF)
Kiley Kukan (F/MF)
Maddie Padelski (MF/F)
Gianna Paul (F)
Nadia Ramadan (MF)
Melina Rebimbas (MF/D)
Arkansas
Erin Bailey (MF/F)
Kennedy Ball (MF)
Bella Field (F)
Mak Malham (D)
Keegan Smith (GK)
Zoe Susi (F)
Avery Wren (D)
Auburn
Hayden Colson (MF/D)
Olivia Woodson (F)
Grace Ivey (MF)
Florida
Jayden Emmanuel (GK)
Abby Gemma (D)
Addy Hess (F)
Megan Hinnenkamp (F)
Katie Johnston (F)
Madison Jones (MF)
Charlotte McClure (MF)
Sophia Sindelar (MF)
Kai Tsakiris (MF)
Georgia
Summer Denigan (MF)
BK Harris (D)
Juliauna Hayward (MF)
Assa Kante (D)
Kiera Staude (MF)
Kentucky
Grace Hoytink (D)
Skye Leach (M)
Catherine Rapp (M)
Sophie Harlan (F)
Alexis Tylenda (F)
Tanner Strickland (M)
LSU
Gabbi Ceballos (MF)
Sydney Cheesman (D)
Makenna Dominguez (MF)
Jazmin Ferguson (D)
Ava Galligan (F/MF)
Ida Hermannsdottir (MF)
Amy Smith (F)
Ole Miss
Tate Blincoe (D)
Lauren Montgomery (MF)
Katie Ramsden (D)
Mississippi State
Alivia Buxton (MF)
Hannah Jibril (D)
Zoe Main (F)
Laila Murillo (F)
Ally Perry (MF)
Adia Symmonds (MF)
Missouri
Brianna Buels (F)
Landis Canada (M)
Emily Derucki (F)
Keegan Good (M)
Morgan Meador (D)
Mia Yan (D)
Oklahoma
Naomi Clark (F)
Caroline Duffy (GK)
Kayla Keefer (F)
Hadley Murrell (MF)
Michelle Pak (MF)
Alexis Washington (MF)
South Carolina
Micah Bryant (D/F)
Katie Shea Collins (F)
Gracie Falla (D)
Reagan Schubach (F/MF)
Christina Tsaousis (GK)
Cuyler Zulauf (MF)
Tennessee
Ally Brown (D)
Reese Mattern (F)
Mac Midgley (MF)
Shae O'Rourke (F)
Anaiyah Robinson (F)
Texas
Olivia Ahern (MF)
Arianna Brothers (M)
Audrey Bryant (F)
EmJ Cox (D)
Sadie Hoch (F)
Rosa Maalouf (F)
Ava McDonald (F)
Chloe Shimkin (F)
Breana Thompson (D)
Amalia Villarreal (F)
Texas A&M
Trinity Buchanan (MF)
Kat Campbell (MF)
Kennedy Clark (MF)
Leah Diaz (F)
Kaylee Noble (F)
Hattie Patterson (D)
Bella Yakel (D)
Vanderbilt
Courtney Jones (MF)
Hannah McLaughlin (D)
MaryBeth McLaughlin (D)
Maci Teater (MF)
Sydney Watts (F)
Sara Wojdelko (GK)
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No Alabama Crimson Tide athletic events scheduled.
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Results:
- No Alabama Athletics results.
SEC News:
Eli Stowers is Aware of Potential Double Teams. Vanderbilt's Other Weapons Will Determine How Often They Come
Did You Notice?
Alabama's William Jennings advances to the match play in the U.S. Amateur after finishing stroke play at 2-over par at The Olympic Club in San Francisco.
Former Alabama quarterback Dylan Lonergan was named the Boston College starting quarterback on Tuesday. He took to social media to celebrate his news and featured Crimson Tide starting quarterback Ty Simpson in his Instagram story in the process.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 18 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 13, 1961: On a porch in a rocking chair at peaceful Jordan Farm near Alexander City, Paul Bryant answered questions of several state media representatives. When asked who his best athlete was and with the reporters expecting to hear names like Lee Roy Jordan, Pat Trammell or Mike Fracchia, Bryant proclaimed the best on the team was Bill Oliver from Livingston. "He's an athlete," said the big man. "When he moves, he moves." – Bryant Museum
August 13, 1973: Running back Sherman Williams was born in Mobile, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I guess I’m just too full of Bama.” – Tommy Lewis after he ran off the sideline during the middle of a play and tackled Rice halfback Dickie Moegle in the 1954 Cotton Bowl.
We'll Leave You with This:
Former Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey welcomed United States Olympian Michael Phelps to Baltimore Ravens training camp after inviting the 23-time gold medalist to the organization to teach players how to swim.