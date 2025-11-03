Alabama Soccer Upsets No. 22 South Carolina In SEC Tournament: Roll Call
Alabama soccer had an inconsistent 2025 season, finishing 10-7-1 and finishing tenth in the SEC. While Gianna Paul dominated per usual, the Crimson Tide entered the conference tournament knowing work needed to be done to have a chance at making the NCAA tournament.
Alabama took the first step on Sunday, stunning No. 22 South Carolina in a 2-0 victory. Crimson Tide goalkeeper Madi Munguia played an incredible game, keeping Alabama in it while the offense struggled to create opportunities. With 15 minutes to play, Melina Rembibas booted a ball into the box where Larkin Thomason was able to keet a foot on it and get it into the back of the net for the go-ahead goal. Munguia made a clutch save on a powerful Gamecocks' attempt with six minutes to play, and Gianna Paul scored in the final minutes to put the icing on the cake for the Crimson Tide.
“So proud of how our team competed today and grinded out a result against a very good South Carolina team," head coach Wes Hart said after the game. "Probably some of the best defending I’ve seen from us all year."
Alabama now moves to the quarterfinals, where it will face Vanderbilt, ranked No. 2 in the SEC and No. 8 in the conference. The Crimson Tide is still almost certainly outside of the tournament bubble, but with an upset over the Commodores, the entire narrative would flip. The teams face off on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.
Monday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Women's basketball vs. Stetson, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m.
Men's basketball vs. North Dakota, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m. (SEC Network+)
Sunday's Crimson Tide Results:
Soccer: Alabama 2, No. 22 South Carolina 0
Did You Notice?
- Alabama players were all over the field in the Panthers' 16-13 win over the Packers. Xavier McKinney recorded a strip sack and an interception off Bryce Young, while Josh Jacobs scored a game-tying touchdown with two minutes to play for Green Bay. Young got the last laugh, leading Carolina down the field to set up a game-winning field goal as time expired.
- Alabama men's wheelchair basketball beat Auburn 64-61 in Sunday's "Iron Roll." The Crimson Tide is 3-1 to start the season, while the women are a perfect 4-0.
- Former Alabama basketball star Donta Hall dominated for top Greek club Olympiacos on Sunday. Hall scored 23 points without missing a single shot, going 10/10 from the field and 3/3 from the free throw line. He has led Olympiacos to a 5-0 start this season.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 3, 1945: Harry Gilmer rushed for 216 yards on six carries and completed two of two passes for 50 more in Alabama's 60-19 rout of Kentucky. Gilmer scored on carries of 59 and 95 yards while Gordon Pettus had a 78-yard touchdown and Shorty Robertson a 51-yard score. Alabama had 572 yards rushing yards in the game, which was played in Louisville. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
Nov. 3: "I told the players before the game that we haven't been tested with hard. Hard kind of defines you. We didn't play a great game out there. We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds but you can't argue with the fight the players fought with."
— Nick Saban after Alabama’s 24-10 victory over LSU in 2017.