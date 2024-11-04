Alabama Soccer Wins First SEC Tournament Match: Roll Call, November 4, 2024
Despite being the No. 12 seed in the SEC soccer tournament, Alabama was able to avenge its Oct. 27 loss to Vanderbilt by beating the No. 5-seed Commodores 2-1 in the first round of the tournament on Sunday night. It was the Crimson Tide's first win at the event since beating the then-fifth seeded Commodores in the 2022 semifinals.
Sophomore Nadia Ramadan scored the opening goal less than 10 minutes into the contest. Midfielder and defender Zivana Labovic, a Michigan State transfer playing in her first SEC Tournament match, followed with the winner minutes later. Vanderbilt did not get on the scoreboard until the second half.
Alabama's overall mark now sits at 10-5-5, marking a double-digit win total for the fourth consecutive season. The Crimson Tide will face fourth-seeded South Carolina in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's basketball: vs. New Orleans in Tuscaloosa, Ala. at 5 p.m. CT. Watch Listen Live Stats
- Men's basketball: vs. UNC Asheville in Tuscaloosa, Ala. at 8 p.m. CT. Watch Listen Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results:
- Soccer: defeated Vanderbilt 2-1 in SEC Tournament first round match in Pensacola, Fla.
- Volleyball: lost in four sets at LSU in Baton Rouge, La.
- Men's tennis: Andrii Zimnokh won both a singles match and doubles match on the last day of the Georgia Tech Fall Invite in Atlanta.
Did You Notice?
- The first starting lineup of the new season for the Alabama men's basketball team will have a number of names missing, though they will play. Grant Nelson, Aiden Sherrell and Latrell Wrightsell will be on a minutes restriction for the season opener and come off the bench.
- Carolina Panthers quarterback and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young picked up his first win of the 2024 season. The Panthers pulled off a home upset against division rival New Orleans, Young's second time facing the Saints this year after early-season struggles prior to his benching.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- November 4, 1922: In a milestone win for Southern football, Alabama traveled to Philadelphia and jolted the sports world with a 9-7 win over Pennsylvania. Xen C. Scott's Crimson Tide used a second quarter field goal by Bull Wesley and a fourth quarter fumble recovery in the end zone to pull off the upset of the Quakers. Tide back Pooley Hubert fumbled into the Penn end zone only to have teammate Shorty Propst recover for the game winner. – Bryant Museum.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Every week when we play a different team they’re going to say ‘This is going to be the first test for Alabama.’ And then we go out and we play well, we execute well and we end up winning the games. And then after the game, they’re like, ‘Oh they still haven’t played somebody.'”- running back Damien Harris
Check us out on: