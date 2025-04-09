Alabama Spring Football and Tom Canterbury on Softball: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss highlights from yesterday's show, continue Crimson Tide spring football discussions, look into Jalen Milroe's writeup in "The Beast", and the basketball offseason before concluding with Crimson Tide Sports Network's Tom Canterbury to highlight this weekend's series against Oklahoma.
The program opens by responding to comments from yesterday's show and furthering our discussion on Alabama spring football practice before turning to a comprehensive draft guide.
What does Dane Brugler see in Jalen Milroe? What do we learn about him in "The Beast"? Does Brugler support the theory that Milroe's a first round draft pick?
We move from "The Beast" into college basketball's transfer portal as one of the Crimson Tide's best players may be reconsidering his NBA options and could look to the transfer portal to find out his value.
The program concludes with Crimson Tide Sports Network's Tom Canterbury giving us insight on the Alabama softball program as they host the Oklahoma Sooners this weekend in Tuscaloosa.
Call (205)462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail and you'll be featured on the show or join us live Monday-Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel for your insurance needs and Warren Tire & Auto for your vehicle maintenance.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.