Alabama Stadiums Experience Snow Day: Roll Call, January 11, 2025
It's not very often that the campus of the University of Alabama gets covered in snow, but Alabama students woke up to a Winter Wonderland on Friday morning.
Members of the UA Athletics photo and video team were quickly at work gathering drone footage and photos of some of the university's most iconic landmarks dusted in white.
Most of the snow got cleared out by the rain by the time the afternoon rolled around. Because of this, Alabama was still able to host the gymnastics season opener inside Coleman Coliseum on Friday night.
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Swimming and Diving vs. Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 11 a.m.
- Men's Basketball at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., ESPN
Crimson Tide Results:
Gymnastics: Alabama 197.025, North Carolina 195.225
Did You Notice?
- BamaCentral will be gaining a new staff member on Monday. Longtime Will Miller will join the staff as a writer full time.
- Former Alabama gymnast Luisa Blanco made her broadcasting debut on the call for the Crimson Tide's 2025 season opener.
- Herb Jones will be out indefinitely for the New Orleans Pelicans with a torn labrum.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
January 11, 1990: DeQuan Menzie was born in Columbus, Ga.
January 11, 1990: Gene Stallings was introduced as the new football coach at Alabama before a packed audience of media, former players and well-wishers. Former stars Bart Starr and Lee Roy Jordan participated in the press conference and urged all Crimson Tide fans to rally behind Stallings and the Alabama program.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“It was tough. It really was.I made the decision to do it because the score was [tied] and we were tired on defense and weren't doing a great job of getting them stopped and felt like if we didn't do something or take a chance to change the momentum of the game that we wouldn't have a chance to win.” – Nick Saban on his decision to call for an on-side kick against Clemson during the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.