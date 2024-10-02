Alabama Swimming Earns Three SEC Weekly Honors: Roll Call, October 2, 2024
After winning the season opener at Delta State, three Alabama swimmers earned weekly honors from the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday. Emily Jones was named the Women's Swimmer of the Week. Bernardo Bondra de Almeida was the Men's Swimmer of the Week, and Jarrett Payne was selected as the Male Freshman of the Week.
Emily Jones, Women’s Swimmer of the Week
- Recorded three wins, two relay and one individual, in her first collegiate meet in over a year
- Helped lead Alabama to wins in the 200 medley relay (1:42.64) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:34.02)
- Secured the nation’s third-fastest 100 backstroke time, winning the event by over a second and a half with a 54.54
- Clocked the nation’s fastest 50-yard backstroke split time of 24.68
- Ranks fifth in the nation and second in the SEC, behind teammate Victoria Raymond, in the 100 butterfly with a time of 54.52
- Clocked the ninth-fastest 50 freestyle time in the nation as the leadoff swimmer in the 200 freestyle relay, recording a 23.37 to help lead UA to a first-place finish in the event
Bernardo Bondra de Almeida, Male Swimmer of the Week
- Won four events against Delta State, capturing two individual victories in the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle, as well as two relay victories in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay
- Won the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly by three-tenths of a second
- Captured the nation’s second-fastest time in the 100 butterfly (47.91) and the sixth-fastest time in the 200 freestyle (1:40.88) at the meet
- Captured a time of 20.46 as the leadoff swimmer in the 200 freestyle relay to rank fifth nationally in the 50 free
- Swam the meet’s fastest 50-yard butterfly time at 21.07 to help UA win the 200 medley relay
Jarrett Payne, Male Freshman of the Week
- Won his first collegiate, individual event with a time of 1:50.16 in the 200 backstroke
- Holds two top-10 national rankings, placing fifth in the 200 backstroke and eighth in the 100 backstroke
- Secured a first-place finish in the 200 backstroke by 14-hundredths of a second
- Finished third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 49.59
- Recorded the second-fastest 50-yard backstroke leadoff time at the meet, helping the 200 medley relay team to a third-place finish with a time of 23.01
- Posted a 20.78 split time in the 200-freestyle relay, swimming the third leg
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No events scheduled
Crimson Tide Results:
Men's Golf: The No. 7 Alabama men’s golf team finished tied for eighth place overall Tuesday at the Ben Hogan Collegiate. The Crimson Tide closed the event with its best round across the two-day, 54-hole event, ending with a team score of 863 (290-288-285).
Did You Notice?
- Alabama soccer freshman Maddie Padelski has been selected to represent the United States at the 2024 FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup. There are 21 athletes on the roster, and Padelski is just one of four collegiate soccer players on the team. The U-17 World Cup will be held Oct. 16 - Nov. 3 in the Dominican Republic.
- Alabama's game against Georgia peaked at 14.1 million viewers on Saturday night. It was the most watched primetime regular season game on any network in seven years.
- Alabama baseball picked up a commitment from Gabe Petrutz, brother of current Crimson Tide outfielder Ian Petrutz. Gage is a class of 2026 catcher and outfielder.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 2, 1925: Although Wallace Wade's Crimson Tide demolished Birmingham Southern in Tuscaloosa, 50-7, the seven points took on more significance than anyone expected. The touchdown and extra point yielded to the Panthers were the only points allowed by Alabama during the 1925 regular season. Alabama went on to clinch its first national title in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, 1926, but the Tide offense had to rally to beat Washington 20-19. – Bryant Museum
October 2, 1980: Shaud Williams was born in Andrews, Texas
October 2, 1993: T.J. Yeldon was born in Daphne, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“In life, you’ll have your back up against the wall many times. You might as well get used to it.”
_ Paul W. “Bear” Bryant