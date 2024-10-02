Alabama Swimming Earns Three SEC Weekly Honors: Roll Call, October 2, 2024

Last Saturday's @SEC on ABC tripleheader won the week with #UGAvsALA becoming @ESPNCFB's best regular season game since '17



🏈 @GeorgiaFootball vs @AlabamaFTBL | 12M viewers

🏈 @OU_Football vs @AuburnFootball | 5M viewers

🏈 @UKFootball vs @OleMissFB | 4M viewers pic.twitter.com/KeOCtxnqiF