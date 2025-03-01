Alabama Thrower Ruben Banks Wins Silver Medal at SEC Championships: Roll Call, March 1, 2025
Welcome to March. Buckle in for one of the craziest months on the collegiate sports calendar with winter and spring sports overlapping and spring football starting up.
Alabama track and field continued in competition at the SEC Indoor Championships in College Station, Texas on Friday. Ruben Banks captured a silver medal in the weight throw to highlight day two of action. The second-place finisher launched a throw of 22.44-meter (73-7.50) on his second attempt.
With one day of competition to go, the men's team is in a tie for fourth place with 32 points. The women's track and field team is in 11th place with eight points.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Track & Field, Cross Country at SEC Indoor Championships, College Station, Texas, All Day
- Rowing vs. Eastern Michigan, 9 a.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Softball vs. SIUE, 11 a.m., Tuscaloosa, SEC Network+
- Softball vs. Furman, 1:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa, SEC Network+
- Baseball vs. North Dakota State, Tuscaloosa 2 p.m., SEC Network+
- Men's basketball at No. 5 Tennessee, Knoxville, Tenn., 3 p.m., ESPN
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's tennis: Alabama 4, Missouri 1
- Softball: Alabama 15, UAB 1 (Five Innings)
- Baseball: Alabama 12, North Dakota State 4
- Men's tennis: Alabama 4, Georgia 3
- Softball: Alabama 12, Furman 2 (Five Innings)
- Gymnastics: Alabama 197.650, Arkansas 197.425
Did You Notice?
- Alabama wheelchair tennis beat Cincinnati and Michigan on Friday.
- Alabama men's golf is up to No. 20 in the national rankings.
- In his second year as head coach, former Alabama basketball assistant Bryan Hodgson led Arkansas State to the Sun Belt regular season title.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
182 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
March 1, 1952: With Bobby Marlow out with an injury, Crimson Tide coach Red Drew said he had been impressed with Corky Tharp, Bobby Luna, Bob Conway and Clell Hobson during spring drills. Drew also noted that center Ralph Carrigan had excelled during the spring.
March 1, 1981: Crimson Tide cheerleader Susan Ingram appeared on the cover of Alabama Monthly.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Having grown up in collegiate athletics my entire life, you just looked at Alabama as the pinnacle.”- Greg Byrne