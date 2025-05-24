Alabama Track Adds Two Transfers: Roll Call, May 24, 2025
The Alabama track and field team announced the addition of two transfers from South Plains College on Friday. Mouatez Sikiou will be joining the Crimson Tide as a sprinter, and Hamdani Benahmed is a middle distance runner.
Both athletes are originally from Algeria and spent the last two seasons at South Plains, a junior college in Texas. Sikiou finished runner-up at the 2025 NJCAA Indoor Championships in the men's 400m and was part of a 4x400-meter relay team that took gold at the 2025 NJCAA Indoor Championships.
Benahmed is a national champion at the JUCO level in the 1000m and mile indoor race and 1500m outdoor race. He will join a distance program that has had a lot of success over the last few seasons at Alabama.
Saturday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Softball at Oklahoma, Super Regional Game 2, 2 p.m. CT, ESPN
Thursday's Crimson Tide Results:
Softball: Oklahoma 3, Alabama 1
SEC News
Mizzou Earns Commitment of 4-Star LB
Did You Notice?
- Alabama and Oklahoma's matchup in Norman wasn't the only super regional game on Friday. No. 12 Texas Tech clinched its first ever appearance to the Women's College World Series and punched the first ticket of 2025 with a 2-1 win over No. 5 Florida State. No. 6 Texas evened the series with No. 11 Clemson in Austin. No. 3 Florida beat Georgia, and Ole Miss upset No. 4 Arkansas. No. 8 South Carolina beat No. 9 UCLA, 9-2. Nebraksa knocked off No. 7 Tennessee on the road, and No. 16 Oregon beat Liberty in extra innings.
- Sarah Ashlee Barker earned another start for the LA Sparks and scored seven points with four rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes of action, including this 3-pointer below.
- Former Alabama baseball pitcher Dylan Ray was named one of the notable minor league prospects of the week within the Arizona Diamondbacks organization.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 24, 1984: Tyrone Prothro was born in Heflin, Ala.
May 24, 1990: Alabama assistant coach Jimmy Fuller was chosen by his peers in the Southeastern Conference as its "Working Coach of the Year" in a poll conducted by the Birmingham Touchdown Club. Fuller won a free trip to Orlando to accept the honor. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I did it, grandma. You always made sure I understood the importance of education. ‘Football ain’t gonna last forever,’ you’d say. So I always told you that no matter what else happened in my life, I would make sure that I got my college degree. I made that promise to you. Well grandma … I want you to know that I did it. Graduating is something that I’ve always wanted to do myself, but also for you. I always wanted you to be proud of me, and I know that you are.” — Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry