Mizzou Earns Commitment of 4-Star LB
The Missouri Tigers have landed the commitment of four-star linebacker and safety Keenan Harris, he announced Friday afternoon. Harris is a St. Louis native who attends St. Louis University High School.
Harris is a multi-positional defensive threat, ranked 364th in the country according to composite rankings. As a linebacker, he's ranked 29th at his position. As a safety, he's ranked 33rd. In the state of Missouri, he comes in as the fifth-best prospect behind some other Tiger targets.
Harris is slated to take an official visit to Columbia from June 20-22. Official visits with Oklahoma and Iowa also appear to be in the cards for Harris. He took an unofficial visit to Oregon earlier in the spring and also included Kansas State, Nebraska, Minnesota and Illinois in his final list of schools.
It appears as if the Tigers view Harris as a linebacker. Linebackers coach Derek Nicholson has done most of the recruiting for Harris, prioritizing his position. Standing at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, he certainly has the size and athleticism to do both in high school.
This is Missouri's second commitment of the class and it's a big one. Keeping one of their top in-state targets at home is a big recruiting victory, given their recent losses.
Harris joins four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar in Missouri's 2026 class. With official visits for a variety of prospects on the way soon, more commitments could be expected in the near future. The opportunity for Harris to aid in the recruiting of in-state Missouri products will now also present itself.
Official Visitors for the weekend of June 20-22
- 4-Star CB Caden Harris - Committed to Vanderbilt on 04/29/2025
- 4-Star LB Jordan Campbell - Committed to Miami on 11/21/2023
- 4-Star DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr. - Decommitted from Missouri on 05/16/2025
- 3-Star LB Keenan Harris - Named Missouri as a finalist on 02/08/2025
- 3-Star QB Gavin Sidwar - Committed to Missouri on 04/18/2025
- 3-Star OL Khalief Canty
- 3-Star ATH DJ Williams - Unofficially visited Columbia in March
- 3-Star S Tony Forney
- 3-Star TE PJ MacFarlane
- 3-Star OL Bennett Fraser - Was in attendance for Junior Day on March 8th
- 3-Star TE Kevin Sullivan
Check out the Missouri football official visitor tracker for the full list of summertime visitors.
2026 Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 05/23/25)