Alabama Upperclassmen Roulette on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's make it happen on a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss the Auburn Tigers and Hugh Freeze's interesting week before playing a new game: Upperclassmen Roulette.
The show begins with the Tigers and Freeze's strange comments at his press conference this week. Was Freeze paying off a golf bet? Will things change now that it's August 1st? Was Freeze just trying to deflect away from an unseemly situation?
The program moves from Auburn back to Alabama as we introduce a new game: Upperclassman Roulette. The show spins a wheel of upperclassman and discusses how each will perform and fit into the Crimson Tide's 2025 plans.
We land on Keon Sabb, Danny Lewis Jr., Dre Washington, Jah-Marien Latham and Domani Jackson as we try to determine what each player will look like this coming season. The program sets up the weekend ahead as Alabama returns to the practice field for two more practices before Monday's team photo day.
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.