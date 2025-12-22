Where Kalen DeBoer Thinks Lotzeir Brooks has Grown the Most During Freshman Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football has several key players to thank for its College Football Playoff comeback against Oklahoma on the road Friday night. The 34-24 victory punched the Crimson Tide's ticket to the 2026 Rose Bowl against top-ranked, undefeated Indiana.

One of those players was freshman wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks, who caught five passes for 79 yards and the first two touchdowns of his college career. The yardage total was a new single-game high for the New Jersey native, whom Ty Simpson found for the No. 9 Crimson Tide's first two offensive touchdowns of the evening. Alabama (11-3) took its first lead when Brooks brought in a third-quarter touchdown pass that extended the visitors' run to 24 unanswered points after a made extra point.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer said Brooks, who already has top-flight speed and has demonstrated an ability to make tough catches in spots where the team can't afford an incompletion, has made the adjustments in his game necessary to be competitive at the collegiate level. College sports are a big step up from high school. An FBS player being the best at his high school is nowhere near unheard of.

"When it comes to the growth that he's had this season, [he's] just understanding this is college football," DeBoer emphasized on Monday. "The step that takes from the preparation. You don't just roll out on the football field on a Saturday, like he probably did when he was so much better than everyone he faced in high school, and just go get it done."

Brooks was a four-star coming out of Millville High School, which produced 11-time Major League Baseball All-Star Mike Trout. True freshmen naturally have a steeper learning curve than teammates who've been in a college program before. To become as integral of a part of the gameplan as Brooks has in 2025, there are elevations beyond raw talent that must be made. Brooks can run, catch and play special teams; a regular role as an SEC wideout demands multiple layers of skill and finesse.

"There's timing, because the windows are smaller. There's focus. You can see the plays he's made. I think about the Missouri catch on fourth down. I think about different ones he's had throughout the year," DeBoer said. "He's been more consistent than not. That's impressive for a freshman."

Alabama (10-3) would have had a much more difficult time rallying back to eliminate the Sooners if not for Brooks. He has 441 yards on 32 receptions, averaging 13.8 yards per catch, with an opportunity to add to those totals on New Year's Day in Pasadena.

