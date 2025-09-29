Alabama Volleyball Ends 17-Year Drought In Loss To Florida: Roll Call
After an impressive 8-1 start to the season, Alabama volleyball has fallen back to earth over the past ten days, losing its third consecutive game Sunday against No. 19 Florida to drop to 8-4. The Crimson Tide competed, rallying from a blowout first set to win the second, but ultimately was defeated in four sets on the road.
The Crimson Tide was able to end a streak of 78 consecutive lost sets against the Gators on Sunday. Florida had gone 25 entire games without losing a single set to Alabama going back to 2008. The Gators hold a 42-0 all-time record against the Crimson Tide, excluding Alabama's pre-NCAA history in the 1970's, but head coach Rashinda Reed sees this result as a step in the right direction.
"It's nice to be able to break that streak today," Reed said. "I wish I could say that was our focus, but I think what was really special was that this team had a lot of fight today. They really went after it. My biggest focus was elevating our play from our previous match, and I think we did that. If we continue to play against teams with this kind of fight and determination, I think we're going to surprise a lot of people. It just goes to show we're a team that can adjust quickly. I'm very proud of the way we adjusted after Friday and am proud that we could make some history today."
Alabama continues SEC play on the road against Mississippi State on Oct. 3, before playing host to No. 13 Texas A&M next Sunday.
Monday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Men's golf at Ben Hogan Collegiate, Fort Worth, Texas, All Day
Saturday and Sunday's Crimson Tide Results:
Football: No. 17 Alabama 24, No. 5 Georgia 21
Volleyball: No. 19 Florida 3, Alabama 1
Did You Notice?
Josh Jacobs had his best game of the season on Sunday Night Football, rushing for 86 yards and two touchdowns in the Packers' 40-40 tie with the Cowboys. Xavier McKinney had six tackles for Green Bay in the game, while Trevon Diggs had four stops and an interception for Dallas.
Justin Thomas defeated Tommy Fleetwood at the Ryder Cup, as America almost mounted a comeback for the ages against Europe. Thomas had a very disappointing showing on Friday, but played exceptionally well down the stretch in the final action of the calendar year. He is now a perfect 4-0 in Sunday singles in the event.
Jihaad Campbell recorded his first career interception in the Eagles' 31-25 win over Tampa Bay. Jalen Hurts threw for 130 yards and two touchdowns, with DeVonta Smith and John Metchie each hauling in two passes. Chris Braswell recorded a tackle for a loss for the Buccaneers.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
September 29, 1990: After three consecutive losses, head coach Gene Stallings finally got his first victory as Alabama destroyed Vanderbilt 59-28 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. At one point the Crimson Tide led 52-0 late in the first half. – Bryant Museum
September, 29, 1996: Bo Scarbrough was born in Eutaw, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
If you believe in yourself and have dedication and pride, and never quit, you’ll be a winner. The price of victory is high, but so are the rewards.- Paul W. "Bear" Bryant