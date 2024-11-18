Alabama Volleyball Sets New Attendance Record: Roll Call, November 18, 2024
Despite losing in three sets to the two-time defending and reigning national champion on Sunday afternoon, the Alabama volleyball team came away with a positive from the contest: a new attendance record for the program at Foster Auditorium.
The Crimson Tide's early-afternoon match against No. 14 Texas was played in front of an announced 3,800 spectators, beating a Nov. 2014 record which stood for four days shy of a decade by nearly 1,700. The match was announced as a sellout earlier in the preceding week.
“I’m proud of our ladies. I feel like we battled with them. I would have liked us to play a little cleaner, but I thought our attitude and effort was what we were aiming for. There were moments where we took some dips but we pulled ourselves out of it," said head coach Rashinda Reed in a press release. "I love the crowd today and the support of this community. I talk about the support from Tuscaloosa all the time and it’s great to see the love for these ladies and I really appreciate it so much.”
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No games scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's basketball: defeated Louisiana-Monroe 75-52 in Monroe, La.
- Volleyball: lost to No. 14 Texas 3-0 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Did You Notice?
- Alabama women's basketball guard Sarah Ashlee Barker's 25-point performance on Sunday was her fifth consecutive game scoring in double figures. The No. 22 Crimson Tide is 6-0 to start the season, with Barker's rise to being one of the best players in the SEC in her third season since transferring from Georgia being a big part of the reason.
- The Denver Broncos defeated the Atlanta Falcons 38-6 in a dominating home win on Sunday, clinching the franchise's first division sweep since 2015 (after beating the entire NFC South) and putting the team back above .500. The team is better than its 6-5 record and has arguably overachieved in year two of the Sean Payton era, and rookie quarterback Bo Nix can take a lot of the credit for that. Former Alabama cornerback and current Broncos star Pat Surtain II has taken notice of this fact, and delivered some high praise for Nix, against whom he played in college. "Man, you're trying to win MVP," Surtain said he told Nix.
- After a day in which he passed for 288 yards and three touchdowns in a Miami Dolphins win over the Las Vegas Raiders, former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa decided to give journalism a try. Two of the touchdowns went to tight end Jonnu Smith, whom Tagovalioa asked about his endeavors in coaching flag football.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- November 18, 1919: Students and the football team were enthusiastic about a proposed game between Alabama and Auburn to be played December 6 in Birmingham. Champ Pickens, who annually awarded a trophy to the best team in the Southern Conference, said the game will be played December 6 if Auburn agrees to play. However, Xen Scott correctly predicted Auburn would not agree to the game. Alabama's squad was led by All-Southern Conference players right guard Ike Rogers, left half Mulley Lenoir, and right half Riggs Stephenson.
- November 18, 1961: Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant admitted publicly for the first time that the Rose Bowl had made overtures to the Crimson Tide about playing in its January 1 bowl. The bowl has had a tie with the Big 10 and Pac 8 Conferences since 1946; however, there was speculation that the bowl would like to invite Alabama.
- November 18, 2006: Although he didn’t know it at the time, Mike Shula coached his last game at Alabama, a 22-15 loss to No. 15 Auburn. The Tigers won their fifth straight Iron Bowl for the first time since 1958, Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's first year with the Crimson Tide. Alabama outgained Auburn 364-261, but also had three fumbles and an interception.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I haven't even thought about all that stuff."- Mike Shula on job security, Nov. 2006