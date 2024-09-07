Alabama Volleyball Stays Undefeated with Win over Alabama State: Roll Call, Sept. 7, 2024
The Alabama volleyball team kept its undefeated start to the season alive with a 3-1 victory over Alabama State at the ASU Collegiate Cup in Montgomery. The Crimson Tide rallied back after dropping the first set, winning the next three to beat the tournament's host team.
"I think we’re learning that our team is very resilient," Alabama head coach Rashinda Reed said in a press release. "They fight and stay in the match. They fight through adversity and that all comes from our bond and our relationship with one another. I’d like to see us start out stronger from the beginning, but we know that we’re a team that can fight to the end. If we can start strong, we’re a team that can surprise a lot of people because we have a lot of talent and we all know that. I’m very proud of how relentless these ladies are.”
Alabama is now 5-0 on the season and closes out the tournament Saturday at 11 a.m. against Arizona.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Volleyball vs. Arizona, Montgomery, Ala., 11 a.m., Hornet Sports Network
- Football vs. USF, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m., ESPN
Crimson Tide Results:
Volleyball: Alabama 3 (25-18, 25-11, 25-19), Alabama State 1 (25-21)
Did You Notice?
- It was a strong night for former Alabama players in the NFL in Friday night's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers. The Eagles won, 34-29, led by 278 yards and two touchdowns from Jalen Hurts. He completed seven passes to DeVonta Smith for 84 yards. Hurts did have two interceptions, one of which was snagged by Xavier McKinney for the Packers. In his first game as a Packer, Josh Jacobs had 16 rushes for 84 yards.
- Alabama women's basketball sophomore guard Reychel Douglas will miss the entire 2024-2025 season with a knee injury.
- Alabama football helped make another wish come true for a Make-a-Wish child.
- Former Alabama basketball guard Jahvon Quinerly announced he is retiring from the sport of basketball. Quinerly started his college career at Villanova before transferring to Alabama. He had to sit out a season after being denied a transfer waiver and played three season with the Crimson Tide from 2020-2023. He was the 2021 SEC Tournament MVP. Quinerly used his final year of eligibility at Memphis in 2023-2024.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
September 7, 1920: Coach Xen Scott welcomed back his Alabama Thin Red Line squad for the 1920 season. Alabama was expected to have one of the quickest teams in the South, although the head coach admitted it would be one of his smallest squads. Alabama averaged 171 pounds per man but tackle T.L. "Big Red" Brown, was considered one of the largest men in the nation at 215. Backs Talty O'Connor, Riggs Stephenson, and Mulley Lenoir were thought to be three of the fastest. – Bryant Museum
September 7, 1974: Antonio McDyess, who played in the NBA for the Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons, was born in Quitman, Miss.
September 7, 1981: Dave Magaden was named MVP as West Tampa defeated Richmond (Va.) 6-4 to win the American Legion World Series. Magadan was 11-for-24 and pitched a complete-game victory over Omaha (Neb.).
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I always want my players to show class. Knock’em down, pat’em on the back and run back to the huddle.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant