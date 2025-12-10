Alabama Lands Commitment from 4-Star 2027 TE

While the Crimson Tide has a near two week break between now and its December 19 showdown with Oklahoma in the opening round of the College Football Playoff, Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama staff have remained active on the recruiting trail, and this week added another commitment to the 2027 class.

4-Star tight end Colt Lumpris from Lawrenceville, New Jersey officially announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday, December 9, according to Rivals. Lumpris chose the Crimson Tide over Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, and Ole Miss.

Standing at 6-foot-6, 225 lbs., Lumpris is the ranked as the No. 17 tight end in the nation, and the No. 6 player in the state of New Jersey, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.

Lumpris's commitment brings the Crimson Tide to four commits in the Class of 2027 along with Trent Seaborn, Jabarrius Garror and Nash Johnson II and moves Alabama into the No. 11 class and fourth class in the SEC.

The Crimson Tide added Mack Sutter in the Class of 2026 and have freshmen Kaleb Edwards and Marshall Pritchett on the roster but will lose, at minimu, Josh Cuevas, Peter Knudson, Brody Dalton and walk-on Peyton Fox from the tight end room at the conclusion of the year due to graduation.

