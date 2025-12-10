Alabama Lands Commitment from 4-Star 2027 TE
In this story:
While the Crimson Tide has a near two week break between now and its December 19 showdown with Oklahoma in the opening round of the College Football Playoff, Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama staff have remained active on the recruiting trail, and this week added another commitment to the 2027 class.
4-Star tight end Colt Lumpris from Lawrenceville, New Jersey officially announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday, December 9, according to Rivals. Lumpris chose the Crimson Tide over Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, and Ole Miss.
Two Crimson Tide Commits Take Home State Titles
Standing at 6-foot-6, 225 lbs., Lumpris is the ranked as the No. 17 tight end in the nation, and the No. 6 player in the state of New Jersey, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
Lumpris's commitment brings the Crimson Tide to four commits in the Class of 2027 along with Trent Seaborn, Jabarrius Garror and Nash Johnson II and moves Alabama into the No. 11 class and fourth class in the SEC.
The Crimson Tide added Mack Sutter in the Class of 2026 and have freshmen Kaleb Edwards and Marshall Pritchett on the roster but will lose, at minimu, Josh Cuevas, Peter Knudson, Brody Dalton and walk-on Peyton Fox from the tight end room at the conclusion of the year due to graduation.
2027 Alabama Football Commits
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)
- DB Nash Johnson III, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Powder Springs, Georgia (Committed 10/04/2025)
- QB Trent Seaborn, - 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. Alabaster, Alabama (Committed 10/20/205)
Alabama Crimson Tide On SI
Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. The Alabama graduate has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He’s regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the “All Things Bama Podcast.”Follow mawoods_
Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.Follow JoeGaither6