Kalen DeBoer Says Ty Simpson, Offense Need Rhythm Back 'Sooner than Later'

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer thinks one of the keys to helping bolster redshirt junior quarterback Ty Simpson's confidence is finding plays that can get an offense's rhythm back sooner than later. The team got into the College Football Playoff despite losing the SEC title game, but from this point forward, there is no tomorrow. Another stumble means the end of the season.

Simpson actually had his third-most passing yards in a game this year the first time the No. 9 Crimson Tide (10-3) faced its first-round College Football Playoff opponent, Oklahoma (10-2). He threw for 326 yards on 28 completions, but costly turnovers that included a pick-six to Sooners cornerback Eli Bowen in the first half played a major role in costing No. 9 Alabama that game, which it lost 23-21.

The Crimson Tide signal caller only had a 19.9 quarterback rating in the Georgia loss, where he passed for 53 yards on five completions in the first half and finished with 212 yards, a touchdown and an interception. His recent play has even given rise to speculation about his health, a subject Simpson did not speak about as if there were anything serious to address on Saturday.

Former star Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, who won two national titles in three years as the full-time starter, likened struggling at the quarterback position to being unable to hit a three-point shot in a basketball slump. Simpson (who has 3,268 passing yards and 26 passing touchdowns this season) has only thrown one touchdown pass in three of his last four complete games. DeBoer's feeling is that there's more that can be done to aid Simpson.

"We need to have other people help get him open sometimes. To get a good look. That might be schematics and things like that, from what the coaches can do. Some of it might be just us, everyone doing a better job," DeBoer said on The Dynasty Podcast Thursday. "Split-second longer protection. Let's make a catch that maybe wasn't just a gimme for him. Some of those type of things."

When the Crimson Tide faces the Sooners in Norman on Dec. 19 (7 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC), it will hope to have the backing of reinforcements like running back Jam Miller and right end Josh Cuevas, who missed the game this past weekend due to lower-body injuries. Whether those two veterans end up being available or not, the Alabama offense will have to find another gear to be successful with everything on the line.

"Everyone, I think, is always a part of the execution and what it looks like. When it's clicking, it's a beautiful thing, because guys are making plays, for you sometimes too," DeBoer said. "We gotta find that confidence again. That's what a bye week can do, is, you just get back to the fundamentals. The basic things, and get guys working together, so they can be out there and go make plays."

A trip to the Rose Bowl against No. 1 Indiana on New Year's Day awaits whichever team is victorious between Alabama and Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide has not won a College Football Playoff game against a Power Four school since 2020 and is 1-3 in its last four contests against Oklahoma, with an 0-2 mark under DeBoer.

See Also: