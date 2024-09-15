Alabama Volleyball Wins Roadrunner Classic Finale: Roll Call, September 15, 2024
Alabama volleyball finished a 3-0 weekend at the Roadrunner Classic with a sweep over Central Arkansas by set scores of 25-22, 25-21 and 32-30.
The Crimson Tide jumps to a stellar 8-1 record, while Central Arkansas slides down to 1-8.
Kayla Keshock and Chaise Campbell were named to the All-Tournament team while Ellery Rees was named the Roadrunner Classic Tournament MVP.
Stat Leaders vs. Central Arkansas
- Kills: Sophie Agee - 15
- Assists: Kayla Keshock - 19
- Digs: Francesca Bertucci – 13
- Blocks: Chaise Campbell - 5
- Aces: Sophie Agee, Ellery Rees - 3
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Women's Tennis at Debbie Green Southern Classic, Greenville, South Carolina, All Day, Day 3
- Men's Tennis vs. SEC Challenge, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 10 a.m., Day 3
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's Tennis at Debbie Green Southern Classic: No. 46-ranked Petra Sedlackova earned a spot in Sunday's championship round of flight one after downing Avelina Sayfetdinova of Texas Tech in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1.
- Men's Tennis vs. SEC Challenge: Doubles duo Roan Jones and Andrii Zimnokh earned a spot in the finals of Crimson Draw after sweeping Vanderbilt in the second round.
- Women's Volleyball: Alabama 3, Central Arkansas 0.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama head coach turned College GameDay analyst Nick Saban ate a tomahawk steak from fellow analyst Pat McAfee's hand. Later in the show, when the crew made their picks for each game, Saban said "Roll Tide roll, baby" after choosing Alabama to defeat Wisconsin
- 2009 Heisman Trophy winner and Big Noon Kickoff analyst Mark Ingram was all in on his former team ahead of the Crimson Tide's matchup against Wisconsin.
- Alabama soccer head coach Wes Hart celebrated his birthday. His team is off to a very solid 7-2 start to the season.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
September 15, 1934: Coach Frank Thomas took 11 of his players to Birmingham for the annual "Magic City Gridiron Carnival," where Alabama demonstrated its "Notre Dame Box Offense." Players from Auburn, Birmingham Southern and Howard were also on hand and helped run formations. Plays that puzzled fans were explained in detail by the coaches and players. Alabama was set to open its '34 season by hosting Howard at Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa in two weeks. – Bryant Museum
September 15, 2019: A weekend celebration of late quarterback and coach Bart Starr culminated during a halftime ceremony of the Green Bay Packers game with the Minnesota Vikings. The loudest cheers weren’t for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell or Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, but for his wife Cherry Starr.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“If you’re ahead, play like you’re behind. If you’re behind, play like you’re ahead.”- Paul W. “Bear Bryant