Alabama vs ULM Football Friday on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a football Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Katie Windham as we finally put the Florida State game to bed, discuss the changes to the transfer portal, pick our keys for the Crimson Tide this weekend, select three players to watch during the game and make our picks for the biggest games of the weekend.
The show opens with Woods detailing the proposed changes to the transfer portal and how it may impact recruiting. Will a single transfer portal window help coaches retain the talent they recruit?
We move from the portal news to Windham's recap of what it was like watching Alabama lose to Florida State in person last week. She details what went through her mind as the team dropped another road game and looked apathetic in the process.
Finally, we dive into this week's matchup with Louisiana-Monroe as the Warhawks come to Tuscaloosa. Woods starts the discussion by highlighting his keys to the game, while Windham and Gaither trail with keys of their own.
We move from keys to the game to the voicemail line where Dax gives us his predictions for this week's game. Who will be Alabama's leading rusher? Will the fanbase be satisfied by a big win over ULM?
Next the program picks our three players to watch this week as our trio selects nine Crimson Tide players to keep our eyes on. No one picked Ty Simpson, so who will be the Alabama players to watch to ensure the team bounces back?
Lastly, the show dives into the broader college football slate and makes our picks for the weekend's matchups. Who will win the Boarder War? Will Bryce Underwood head into Norman and win? And who wins the first SEC game of the season?
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
Join the show at the Crimson Clash in Tuscaloosa on Thursday, Sept. 11 at Two Dimez.
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.