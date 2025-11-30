Conor Talty Finds Redemption for Alabama in Iron Bowl
AUBURN, Ala.–– Jordan-Hare Stadium has infamously been a tricky place for Alabama to play in general, but especially for Crimson Tide kickers–– the Kick Six, the doink, etc. Alabama kicker Conor Talty has struggled this season. Coming into Saturday's Iron Bowl matchup, Talty was 11-of-18 (61 percent) on field goal attempts.
He also had a pretty public negative reaction to a teammate after a missed kick against Oklahoma, and then he was booed by his own fanbase inside Bryant-Denny Stadium after missing a field goal in Alabama's win over Eastern Illinois.
Despite the doubt and disappointment of last week, Talty stepped up when Alabama needed him most in the Crimson Tide's 27-20 win over Auburn on Saturday night. He was 2 for 2 on field goal attempts.
Alabama had to punt on its opening possession of the game but put together a solid drive on its second possession after getting good field position. However, the drive stalled out at the Auburn 28, forcing the Tide to settle for a field goal. A miss would have given a salivating Jordan-Hare crowd a burst of momentum to build on. Instead, Talty calmly nailed a 45-yard field goal to give Alabama its first lead of the game at 3-0 midway through the first quarter.
"Conor, I'm just really proud of him," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said after the game. "He's been kicking really well in practice. I know that what matters is in the games, but that 45-yarder, I think it was right around that, the first one into a little breeze, man, that's a hard kick, especially coming off of what I think most people would probably perceive as some rough outings."
Later in the third quarter, Alabama was looking to respond after Auburn opened the second half with a 64-yard touchdown catch by Malcolm Simmons. The Tide offense marched down the field in 13 plays, but once again, Alabama's offense couldn't break through in the red zone. Talty was called upon to attempt a 29-yard kick, and he put it through the uprights.
In the face of adversity during a must-win game for the Crimson Tide, Talty had his redemption moment. With the win, Alabama clinched a spot in the SEC title game and keeps its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Talty's teammates have had his back all season, and against Auburn, he backed it up.
"I'm proud of the way the team supports him," DeBoer said. "I'm proud of the way that he's responded. He just went back to work. It's a lesson in resiliency for everyone, and it's a lesson in just, you know, the brotherhood. You know, no matter what it looks like or feels like inside, it's tight, these guys forgive, forget and move on, and all they care about is what's best for the team. And, you know, that's the competitiveness of Conor, that's the competitiveness of our whole team."