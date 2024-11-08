Alabama WBB Dominates Alabama A&M on Road: Roll Call, November 8, 2024
Alabama women's basketball rolled to an 84-59 road victory over Alabama A&M on Thursday night Crimson Tide guard Sarah Ashlee Barker led all scorers with 19 points and added seven rebounds.
"Any win is a great win, and to come on the road and to show the toughness and grit that we showed in a hostile environemnt was really good," Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said after the game.
The Crimson Tide improves to 2-0 and will return to Coleman Coliseum to face Troy (0-2) on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's tennis: ITA Sectional Championships Day 2, Tallahassee, Fla., All Day
- Swimming vs. Florida State and LSU, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 11 a.m., SEC Network+
- Men's Basketball vs. Arkansas State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m., SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's basketball: Alabama 84, Alabama A&M 59
- Men's tennis at ITA Sectional Championships
Results
Doubles
#18 Andrii Zimnokh/Zach Foster (UA) def. Jamie Connel/Corey Craig (FSU) 3-6, 6-2, 10-6
Richard Biagiotti/Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) def. Roan Jones/Damien Nezar (UA) 7-6(1), 6-4
Singles
#86 Oscar Pinto Sansano (UGA) def. Damien Nezar (UA) 6-4, 6-2
#62 Andrii Zimnokh (UA) def. #59 Jip van Assendelft (Indiana) 6-0, 7-6(5)
Roan Jones (UA) def. Gianluca Carlini (GT) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2
Did You Notice?
- Graduate guard Sarah Ashlee Barker was named to the John R. Wooden Top 50 Preseason Watch List.
- Former Alabama DB Marlon Humphrey had the momentum-shifting forced fumble for the Baltimore Ravens in their 35-34 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Derrick Henry also helped the Ravens with 68 yards and a touchdown.
- Former Alabama assistant and current Arkansas State men's basketball head coach Bryan Hodgson showed off his mechanic skills as his team's bus experienced a breakdown on the way to Tuscaloosa to face the Crimson Tide.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
November 8, 1975: Coach Paul Bryant notched win No. 250 in his legendary career as Alabama downed a stubborn LSU team, coached by Bryant pupil Charlie McClendon, 23-10 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. With Alabama clinging to a 17-10 lead in the fourth quarter, linebacker Conley Duncan intercepted a Pat Lyons' pass on the Crimson Tide goal line and returned it 67 yards to set up the second of three field goals by Bucky Berrey. His 50-yard effort in the third quarter set an Alabama record. Willie Shelby and Richard Todd scored touchdowns.
November 8, 2008: Nick Saban returned to an emotionally-charged Tiger Stadium for the first time since leaving LSU and led Alabama to a 27-21 victory in overtime. Safety Rashad Johnson tied a school record with three interceptions, and Julio Jones set up the winning score by John Parker Wilson by dragging his defender to the 1-yard line. In 2014, Alabama broke LSU’s hearts again on this date with a 20-13 OT victory. After an announcement was made asking fans to please not rush the field the defense made a stand at the goal-line, Blake Sims drove Alabama 55 yards in the final 50 seconds of regulation for a tying field goal, and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to DeAndrew White in overtime.
November 8, 1981: Alonzo Ephraim was born in Birmingham, Ala.
November 8, 1995: Rashaan Evans was both in Auburn, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"It's really not sweeter clinching the [SEC] West in Tiger Stadium. It really isn't. My emotions for this place are positive, not negative. I didn't leave LSU to go to Alabama. I left LSU to go to Miami. Myself and my family learned that we didn't like professional football as much as we liked college. So we had the best opportunity to return to college football at the University of Alabama. There is nothing personal in that for me." — Nick Saban after Alabama defeated LSU in 2008