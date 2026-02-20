Live Updates From Alabama Baseball's Series Opener Against Rhode Island

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball squeaked by in its two midweek games this week, using a big eighth inning to get past Samford and eeking out a 2-1 win on Wednesday against Alabama State. The win over the Hornets drew criticism from head coach Rob Vaughn, citing the team's failure to play up to the "standard."

The Crimson Tide has an opportunity to right the ship this weekend as it plays host to the Rhode Island Rams. The Rams are 0-4 this season after getting swept by Jacksonville, but went 38-22 last season and won the Atlantic 10. Tyler Fay will be on the mound for Alabama as he looks to redeem his poor season-opening performance, while RHP Joe Sabbath starts for the Rams. Follow along for live updates and analysis:

Pregame:

Just under 50 minutes to first pitch between Alabama and Rhode Island. I’ll have coverage here and on the @BamaCentral live blog pic.twitter.com/3Vj8FbZu97 — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) February 20, 2026

How To Watch Alabama vs. Rhode Island:

All three games of the series will be broadcast digitally on SEC Network+. Fans can listen to the series on Tide 100.9 FM with Roger Hoover on the call.