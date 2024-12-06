Alabama WBB Suffers First Loss: Roll Call, December 6, 2024
The SEC rolled over ACC in the men's version of the ACC/SEC Challenge, but it wasn't quite the same level of success on the women's side, including for the Crimson Tide. No. 19 Alabama suffered its first loss of the season in a 69-65 defeat at Cal on Thursday night.
"Tough one tonight," Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said after the game. "Credit Cal - it was an amazing environment. I thought we battled, battled, battled. We just weren't able to get a couple of critical stops and make a couple of plays down the stretch. We missed nine free throws, which are little things on the road that we know we can correct. Cal is a really good team, a veteran team, that can really shoot the ball. We struggled a little bit there in the third [quarter] and I think we gave them five for seven from deep. Our kids battled through a lot of adversity tonight. I thought it hurt us with Diana [Collins] being out, and Sarah Ashlee [Barker] had flu-like symptoms, so no excuses. Those aren't excuses, but I thought our kids really battled through some adversity tonight."
Alabama (9-1) and Cal (8-1) switched leads seven different times during the game, before the Bears took the final lead under the five-minute mark in the fourth. Zaay Green contributed a season-high 28 points with a pair of assists and a steal for the Crimson Tide, while two other Alabama players picked up double-digits, including Essence Cody (13) and Karly Weathers (10).
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Gymnastics in Crimson and White Preview Meet, Coleman Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Crimson Tide Results:
Women's basketball: Cal 69, Alabama 65
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs had three touchdowns and 66 yards for the Packers in their 34-31 loss at Detroit on Thursday night. He surpassed 1,000 yards rushing on the season.
In his first game back since an injury on Oct. 29, Herb Jones helped lead the Pelicans to a 126-124 victory over the Suns with 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block.
- Jahmyr Gibbs also went over 1,000 rushing yards on the season for Detroit in Thursday night's win. He had 43 rushing yards and a receiving touchdown for the Lions.
- Tim Keenan was named to the SEC Community Service Team as the representative for Alabama football.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
December 6, 1915: Legendary Crimson Tide lineman Arthur Pershing "Tarzan" White was born in Lockhart, Ala.
December 6, 1938: The University of Georgia reportedly offered a substantial contract to Frank Thomas to become the next head coach of the Bulldogs. Thomas, who was 57-6-3 with the Crimson Tide, said he would listen to the Georgia offers but was extremely happy as the head coach of Alabama.
December 6, 1941: Former Alabama player and coach Ray Perkins was born in Petal, Miss.
December 6, 2014: Fifth-year senior Blake Sims was 23 of 27 for 262 yards and two touchdowns to be named MVP of the SEC Championship Game. Alabama pulled away with three fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 42-13 rout of No. 16 Missouri at the Georgia Dome. The win secured the No. 1 Crimson Tide a spot in the inaugural College Football Playoff.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"You love to see a guy who's gone through what he's gone through, who's worked so hard and always persevered, then have success. It's a credit to his character and work ethic. … I've never seen a guy work so hard.” — Alabama coach Nick Saban on Blake Sims after the SEC Championship Game on this date in 2014.