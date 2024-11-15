Alabama WBB Wins Games in Back-to-Back Days: Roll Call, November 15, 2024
The No. 22 Alabama women's basketball team took the court in Coleman Coliseum Thursday night for the second time in as many days and picked up a second straight win, this time over Alcorn State, 88-59.
"Definitely pleased with having two back-to-back days to have an opportunity to grow and learn, and to be able to finish off today well," Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said after the game. "I’m pleased with the fourth (quarter) when we had our bench in and were able to extend the lead – that certainly was a real positive to win the fourth. There are a lot of little things this time of year that we can all improve, there are some things we’re pleased with and some things that we’re not pleased with. It just takes each and every one of us to have some self-awareness on how we can continue to learn from the last two days and come out tomorrow and have a great day of preparation for Louisiana-Monroe.”
Essence Cody led Alabama (5-0) with 18 points, while shooting 50 percent (6-for-12) from the free-throw line. Aaliyah Nye (17), Eris Lester (15) and Sarah Ashlee Barker (14) all finished in double figures. Next up, the Crimson Tide will travel to UL Monroe on Sunday for a 2 p.m. tip.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's and Women's Cross Country at NCAA South Regionals, Tallahassee, Florida, Apalachee Regional Park, Women 7:30 a.m. CT / Men 8:30 a.m. CT, ESPN+
- Volleyball vs. Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
- Men's Basketball at No. 11 Purdue, West Lafayette, Indiana, 6 p.m., Peacock
Crimson Tide Results:
Women's Basketball: Alabama 88, Alcorn State 59
Did You Notice?
- Alabama volleyball signee Ryelle Rondo is the daughter of two-time NBA champion Rajon Rando.
- There were former Alabama players all over the field in Thursday Night Football's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. Brian Robinson Jr. (Washington) and Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia) continued the Bama in the NFL touchdown streak to 95 weeks.
- Alabama softball's opponents in the 2025 Clearwater Invitational were announced. The Crimson Tide will face San Diego State, Liberty, Ohio State, UCLA and Oklahoma State in one of the sports biggest tournaments this February.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 15, 1898: Frank Thomas is born in Muncie, Indiana. During his career as Alabama’s head coach, Coach Tommy registered a 115-24-7 record, leading the Crimson Tide to three Rose Bowls and two national titles. – Bryant Museum
November 15, 1989: Carson Tinker was born in Decatur, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“No matter what the other fellow does on the field, don’t let him lure you into a fight. Uphold your dignity.” — Frank Thomas